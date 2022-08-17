A panel of arbitrators ruled in Barrow County's favor during an annexation dispute arbitration with the City of Winder Aug. 9 after it heard witnesses, gathered information and reviewed the facts and evidence surrounding a proposed residential development on Pearl Pentecost Road along the West Winder Bypass.
The applicant, Meritage Homes of Georgia, seeks to annex roughly 130 acres out of unincorporated Barrow County's agricultural district into the City of Winder's Planned Unit Development (PUD) zoning district to accommodate 321 lots, consisting of 229 detached single-family homes and 92 attached townhomes.
The Barrow County Board of Commissioners (BOC) "vigorously" opposed the request to annex due to issues concerning land use, density, traffic and infrastructure in the surrounding area.
Although the county cited several concerns with the proposal, its primary objection centers around its goal of keeping the property fronting the West Winder Bypass from a "residential intrusion" as it was planned for commercial and industrial growth in the county. As such, the proposed subdivision, the county argued, is inconsistent with the county's Future Land Use Map (FLUM) and comprehensive plan.
According to the county's objection letter to the city, the proposal would "substantially undermine Barrow County’s investment and planning for property along the West Winder Bypass to support the county’s tax base as a commercial corridor."
Motions to dismiss were filed by attorneys representing the city and developer asking the panel to first determine whether the county's objection was proper, arguing the county failed to prove a material increase in burden.
"We have no idea how we're supposed to negotiate and get paid for mitigating issues because we don’t know what their burden that they're claiming is," he said, adding that the county must show that the increased density is a material burden on the county.
In making the case against the county, it was also pointed out that the arbitrators' decision is "really just an advisory opinion, which would not otherwise be allowed under the law," and that an advisory opinion "doesn't stop the annexation."
"It can still be annexed, and in fact, the conditions that you would impose would only be good for one year. So at the end of that one year period, the conditions expire and the developer and the city are free to move forward as they see fit."
Angela Davis, Barrow County attorney, pointed out that the arbitration process is the only mechanism to protect the county's planning, infrastructure and pocketbook.
"It's interesting that the city and developer go to great lengths to try to block the panel from hearing our case today," Davis said.
"I see somewhat of a bullying scare tactic to suggest to you that if you proceed today you're going to violate the Georgia Constitution. You should not give that a second thought."
Davis told the panel the "hyper-technical nature" the city and developer used to make their arguments the county's objection letter didn't state its case for material burden were "offensive" and "outrageous."
Davis argued the city and developer's "fixation on blindly only acknowledging what's in the first section of the five-page objection letter was "curious" and "just wrong."
"They have blinders on to the totality of the objection letter and argue that some magic word 'material increase in burden' must appear somewhere and it should appear in part one," she said.
"That’s certainly not what the law is. Not a reason that the county should lose its opportunity to proceed before you today."
Davis continued to express the county's concerns with the annexation, namely, the front portion of the property that's along the West Winder Bypass, which Davis described as the "economic development engines of the county" and is how the county attracts business and industry for the future of Barrow County.
"All the county wants is to develop the front piece as commercial or industrial, the back piece they can do what they want," said Davis.
Davis also mentioned infrastructure demands that suggest a need be need for improvements as the two exit opportunities from the property is "incredibly dangerous."
Ultimately the arbitrators denied the city and developer's motions to dismiss and eventually ruled in favor of the county and its objection to the annexation.
The panel agreed with the compromise the county proposed to keep the county's plans for industrial and commercial growth along the portion of the property that fronts the West Winder Bypass, while the remaining rear portion of the property may continue with plans for residential development.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.