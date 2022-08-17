A panel of arbitrators ruled in Barrow County's favor during an annexation dispute arbitration with the City of Winder Aug. 9 after it heard witnesses, gathered information and reviewed the facts and evidence surrounding a proposed residential development on Pearl Pentecost Road along the West Winder Bypass.

The applicant, Meritage Homes of Georgia, seeks to annex roughly 130 acres out of unincorporated Barrow County's agricultural district into the City of Winder's Planned Unit Development (PUD) zoning district to accommodate 321 lots, consisting of 229 detached single-family homes and 92 attached townhomes.

