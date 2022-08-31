The Georgia College & State University Women’s Soccer Team (0-0-1) concluded their season opener at Florida Southern College (0-0-1) knotted up at zero.
The GCSU offense was only able to rifle one shot off against the tough Florida Southern defense. Apalachee alumni Taylor Salvaggio, of Bethlehem, had the lone shot of the game as she made the switch to midfield this season.
The star of the contest for the Bobcats was the senior goalkeeper Kate Richardson, of Marietta. The Mocs offense was able to rifle off 17 shots throughout the contest seven of which were on goal. Richardson saved all seven attempts to keep the score at 0-0.
The Bobcats are back in action Sunday Aug. 28 at Saint Leo University. Kick off is set for 11 a.m.
As a proud recipient of the 2021 PBC Sportsmanship Institution of the Year, the Georgia College Department of Athletics sponsors 11 varsity athletic programs at the NCAA Division II level. GC Athletics is now two-time winners of both the PBC Commissioner's Cup and the league's sportsmanship honor. As a Division II program, Bobcat Athletics prides itself on balancing the life of the student-athlete, evidenced by the teams' continued appearances in postseason competition as well as high-level academic success and community-service involvement. Bobcat Athletics embodies the mantra of "Graduating Champions for Life." Sign up at @GCSUBobcats on all social media outlets for up-to-the-minute reports.
