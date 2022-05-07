Apalachee High School's baseball team made history for a third time this season as the team finished on top in its series against Whitewater High School in the second round of the 5-AAAAA state playoffs, making it to the Elite 8.
The team also made school history this season when it hosted the first round of playoffs and again by advancing to the Sweet 16.
“I could not be prouder of this team and this program. Six years ago, we had a baseball program that needed new leadership, facilities that needed polish, and pride built back for our students. Coach Bailey and his staff have done everything possible to make this program shine. I am so happy for our student athletes and fired up to host the Elite 8," said AHS principal Jennifer Martin.
In the series against Whitewater in Fayetteville, sophomore Jacob Harrison started game one and pitched four great innings. Seniors Ashton Sapp and Jordan Wilson pitched the final three innings to earn the 8-5 win. Leading hitters in game one were sophomore Traver Park who went 3-5 with a huge homerun, senior Colby Sikes added an RBI single and sophomore Judah Powell also added an RBI single.
Game two didn't go Apalachee’s way, but head coach Allan Bailey said he was extremely proud of how the boys rallied together and "came out swinging" in game three.
“Sophomore Judah Powell pitched 6 1/3 innings and was lights out. Senior Ashton Sapp earned the save to give us the 6-5 in a tough Sweet 16 battle on the road," said Bailey.
Leading hitters in game three were sophomore Colin Hedges, who had two hits and three big RBIs and Judah Powell also added two hits.
“I could not be prouder of our team and our program. Our fans and supporters traveled two hours to cheer us on. Our kids battled their hearts out in a tough environment in front of Whitewater’s home crowd. We stuck together and played for each other. This group is special and we can’t wait to play back home at the CHEE,”said Bailey.
The team will bring the third round to AHS for a doubleheader against Wayne County High School on Monday, May 9. The first pitch is at 5 p.m. The “if” game will be Tuesday, May 10 at 5:55 p.m.
