The Apalachee Wildcats baseball team is offering the community an opportunity to see World Champions in action.
The team is selling 160 general admission Atlanta Braves tickets for its Sunday, July 24 matchup with the Los Angeles Angels.
The cost is $10 per ticket.
Direct message @CheeBaseball on Twitter, if interested.
