The Wildcats (0-6) played their hearts out in their final game of a three-game homestand, yet, it wasn't enough as the Panthers (2-4) outlasted them in a 28-10 win. 

Apalachee came away with three fumble recoveries and an interception in the game, but the Wildcats were unable to convert those opportunities into points. The sole exception came towards the end of the second quarter, when senior Jahvon Wells came away with the football, followed by a field goal to bring the score to 14-10. 

