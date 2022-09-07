Apalachee suffered arguably its toughest loss of the season, falling 28-7 to a strong Hart County team while on the road for week three.
Early in the game, the Wildcats made a promising six-play drive, resultuing in a touchdown, but they weren't able to capitalize on that momentum as their first touchdown against the Bulldoggs was also their last.
According to Apalachee offensive coordinator David Seawright, the team didn't play well throughout the first half as drives stalled even when the Wildcats were starting to build traction in their offensive game.
“Although we didn’t put any more points on the board, we put together some pretty good drives,” Seawright said. “We just have to get that one extra play in to sustain those drives.”
The Wildcats took a hard hit this week without junior running back Prince Tate in the game. In his place, sophomore running back Favian Williford stepped up for the Wildcats. He produced 24 yards on six carries.
Defensively, Apalachee struggled to make tackles throughout the game. Hart County had a number of large-gain run plays, including a 40-yard rush to respond to Apalachee’s opening score.
On the next drive, the Wildcats exhibited the defensive intensity head coach Tony Lotti expects in their response to a 34-yard rush, which placed the Bulldogs right back into Wildcats’ territory. Despite a strong effort made by the Bulldogs, the Wildcats held their own and forced a punt.
Even still, Apalachee was again stricken with inconsistency, which has been a recurring theme this season.
On Hart County’s next drive in the second quarter, three missed tackles led to a 63-yard touchdown run that erased all of the defensive progress the Wildcats made.
The Wildcats’ offense got into Bulldogs’ territory on the next drive, but an interception thrown by junior quarterback Howard Holloway halted hopes of a bounce-back score.
More missed tackles led to a 33-yard pass by the Bulldogs, followed by a 57-yard touchdown pass to put Hart County up 21-7 in the second quarter. Both of those passes were short plays turned into huge gains.
All things considered, Seawright saw the aforementioned flashes of defensive intensity as a bright spot to take into future games.
The Wildcats will have the opportunity to redeem themselves Sept. 9, when they return home for the 2022 Homecoming Game against a 3-0 Loganville team.
The Wildcats will play at home Sept. 16 (vs. Gainesville) and Sept. 23 (vs. Jackson County) for its first two regional games of the season.
