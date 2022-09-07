Apalachee suffered arguably its toughest loss of the season, falling 28-7 to a strong Hart County team while on the road for week three.

Early in the game, the Wildcats made a promising six-play drive, resultuing in a touchdown, but they weren't able to capitalize on that momentum as their first touchdown against the Bulldoggs was also their last.

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.