There were bright moments for the Wildcats (2-9), but they were unable to sustain any of them as they fell to the Titans (4-6) 60-51 in a tough back-and-forth matchup.
Apalachee made a number of efforts to make the game competitive, as they were within single digits for the majority of the contest. Execution down the stretch of the pow wow-style game sank the Wildcats – most significantly, an inability to get stops.
“The effort is never a problem,” head coach Tyler Rowland said after the loss. “It's frustrating because this is back to back games where we feel like we had a really good chance to win.”
Rowland referenced Apalachee’s 58-55 loss at East Jackson Tuesday, Dec. 13, because it was another game where it was “close the entire time.”
According to Rowland, his team got the stops they needed at certain points, but were unable to capitalize on those opportunities.
“It always sounds bad to me when a coach says, ‘well, we just didn't make shots,’ because I'm sure there's a lot more to it, and there is,” Rowland said. “But, I think the glaring thing was we missed a few open layups in moments where the tides could have turned.”
The three-point shooting was a difference between Friday’s game and previous ones. The Wildcats didn’t shoot from behind the arc nearly as much. Northview’s defense was playing “tight” defensively, causing Apalachee to drive to the cup more than usual as an adjustment.
The Wildcats entered the fourth quarter under a 40-32 deficit, but senior wing Michael Wright was determined to keep his team in the matchup. He opened the quarter with a couple layups to spark Apalachee.
Junior forward Howard Holloway wasn’t far behind him with a few scores of his own later in the period. Holloway and Wright combined for 12 of Apalachee’s 19 fourth-quarter points.
“[Mike Wright] is just that x-factor – a guy that changes the game for us and that is 100% Mike, because he does the things not everybody wants to do,” Rowland said. “He's diving on loose balls. He's getting up and getting rebounds. He's blocking out. He's going coast to coast. He's having strong finishes.”
Wright finished with 14 points and 13 rebounds for the Wildcats.
As the game was within two points for the first five minutes of the third quarter, Northview originally created the small cushion towards the end of the period. The Titans went on a 11-4 run to close the third to create the eight-point lead going into the fourth, and they never looked back from there.
Apalachee got off to a strong start in the first four minutes of the game, jumping out to a quick 8-0 lead. Northview responded almost immediately with its own 16-4 run over the next nine minutes of the game to set up the back-and-forth affair before pulling away later.
Apalachee now prepares for its three-game home stretch, beginning when it hosts Central Gwinnett Thursday, Dec. 29.
