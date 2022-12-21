There were bright moments for the Wildcats (2-9), but they were unable to sustain any of them as they fell to the Titans (4-6) 60-51 in a tough back-and-forth matchup.

Apalachee made a number of efforts to make the game competitive, as they were within single digits for the majority of the contest. Execution down the stretch of the pow wow-style game sank the Wildcats – most significantly, an inability to get stops.

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.