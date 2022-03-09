The Apalachee High School FFA celebrated FFA week Feb. 14-19 with several events throughout the week, spirit days and community outreach initiatives.
To get students, faculty and the community involved in the celebration, officers designed and distributed flyers throughout the school to spread awareness on what FFA is about and how students can get involved in its mission of building communities, strengthening agriculture and growing leaders.
Each day throughout the week, spirit days and after-school events were held. Spirit days included "Blue & Gold Tuesday", "Western Wear Wednesday", "Favorite Sports Team Thursday" and "Camo Friday."
Members, students and faculty stopped by the FFA back drop to take pictures with the designated spirit wear for the day. Teachers who dressed up were able to enter to win a drawing for a teacher gift basket.
Other events that took place during FFA Week were the teacher appreciation breakfast, member appreciation treats, an FFA degree workshop, "Business 101" meeting, led by the Boss Brothers, a visit to Yargo Elementary and the county-wide FFA bonfire.
