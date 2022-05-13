Barrow County Emergency Services (BCES) held a “Ghost Out” demonstration Friday, May 13 at 10:30 a.m. on the front lawn of Apalachee High School to raise awareness for teens driving under the influence before juniors and seniors celebrate prom night Saturday, May 14.
BCES, North Georgia Health System, Air Evac Life team and the Barrow County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) units assisted with the drill as if it were a regular call.
BCES extends its gratitude for the following agencies in the exercise: Browns wrecker services, BCES Emergency E-911, BCSO, Barrow County School System, Lanier Technical College, Air Evac Life team, North Georgia Medical System and Barrow County EMA. “Without these agencies, this drill would not have been made possible,” said BCES captain Scott Dakin in a press release.
