Support Apalachee High School SkillsUSA by purchasing an engraved legacy brick. Legacy Bricks can be purchased to represent time spent at AHS as a current or former administrator, teacher, staff, student, community member, business, industry or simply to leave a legacy at the high school.
Personalized legacy bricks will be used as a permanent fixture at Apalachee High School. Orders placed by June 30 will be placed in a special memorial area in the fall of 2023. The memorial area will either be a wall, sidewalk or other monument and will be determined by the number of bricks sold.
Did you marry your childhood sweetheart from AHS? Did you meet your spouse at AHS? Did you graduate from “The Chee”? Is there a special organization, club or sport that made an impact on your high school career? You can purchase a brick in honor of a special someone or in loving memory. No matter what your legacy is, AHS is proud to honor and display its supporters.
Bricks are engraved using state-of-the-art laser technology that ensures legibility for the lifetime of the brick. There are three personalized brick design choices. The standard bricks are $125 and may include a clip art design and three lines of personalized text up to 20 characters per line. Bricks with custom logos or artwork are $225.
The deadline to purchase a brick for this campaign is June 30 for the fall 2023 installation.
