Sample Legacy Brick

Sample Legacy Brick

 Submitted photo

Support Apalachee High School SkillsUSA by purchasing an engraved legacy brick. Legacy Bricks can be purchased to represent time spent at AHS as a current or former administrator, teacher, staff, student, community member, business, industry or simply to leave a legacy at the high school.

Personalized legacy bricks will be used as a permanent fixture at Apalachee High School. Orders placed by June 30 will be placed in a special memorial area in the fall of 2023. The memorial area will either be a wall, sidewalk or other monument and will be determined by the number of bricks sold.

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.