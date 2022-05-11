Apalachee High School went back and forth with Wayne County on Monday, May 9, after winning the first playoff game 9-5 and falling short in the second round 12-7.
“The season has been great,” said head coach Allen Bailey. “Anytime that you make the Elite Eight, you know, it's one of those special years.”
“We played some really good teams early and we got knocked down a few times but it was really neat to see the guys rally around that and just overcome adversities from game to game.”
To get to wear they are today, Bailey has put them through both physical and mental training.
“One of the things that we do at the beginning of the season is we do a lock-in every year,” said Bailey. “We bring them up to the field and we have midnight scrimmages and then play games all night, eat pizza, eat a lot of junk food and they stay up all night playing ping pong and all sorts of fun stuff and then at 6 a.m. before they go home, we have a practice.”
“If they can do it when they're dead tired, they can do it game three of a playoff situation.”
When mentioning the Apalachee baseball team it has been hard not to mention Traver Park. Batting a 570 in the 8-AAAAA region is “unheard of,” Bailey said. But he also reminds us that it takes a whole team to win a game and “baseball changes from game to game,” he says.
“We carry 22 guys for a reason,” Bailey said. “Everybody's got a roll and some of these guys are just here to learn, be the best teammates that they can be.”
“You're learning for your time, and when that comes in.”
In the first game the Wildcats made five runs in the fifth inning thanks to a triple by Zach Bowman, a fielder’s choice by Traver Park, and error in play by Jorden Wilson and a double by Nate Valles.
Manning West struck out eight.
In the second game, despite the loss, the Wildcats managed 10 hits with six runs in the third inning by Bowman, Wilson, Koby Sellers, Colby Sikes, Eathan Middlebrooks and Ashton Sapp.
