The Wildcats (0-5) have struggled this season after losing some key players to graduation last year.
Troubles have been prevalent in all three phases of the game.
Next, Apalachee has region rival Jackson County (1-4) on its schedule. The Panthers have not had much more luck as they're entering this matchup with three consecutive losses of their own.
Offensively, the Wildcats will need to kick it in gear against the Panthers. They have only scored 33 total points this season, while their opponents have amassed 164 total points – a basic summary of the thrashings they have taken.
For Apalachee, flipping the switch will start behind center, as junior quarterback Howard Holloway will need to take it to another level to kickstart the offense. Holloway is only completing 37% of his passes and has thrown a costly number of interceptions to start the season.
What’s more, head coach Tony Lotti has relied heavily on the run game to produce offense. Junior running back Prince Tate has been taking snaps as the starter, but he hasn’t led long drives down the field since the team’s preseason scrimmage. Perhaps, this is, in part, due to the offensive line’s struggles. Yet, the result has been the same.
While Jackson County’s offense has appeared to be lackluster through the year, they still average more points than Apalachee. This means, first and foremost, the Wildcats have to begin to put points on the board to be competitive.
Defensively, there has been a recurring theme in each of Apalachee’s losses: missed tackles. The Wildcats have played aggressively each week in search of their first win. While aggressiveness has been a positive for them, they have been unable to stifle drives in key moments.
It has been an overall sluggish season for the high-hoping Wildcats. Yet, Lotti still believes they can make a late season push to the playoffs, similar to what they were able to do after a slow start last year.
