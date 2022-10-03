In February, Apalachee High School SkillsUSA advisor, Amanda Pugh, received an $8,400 grant, which students and advisors used to upgrade their lab, which was completed in September.
Lowe’s and SkillsUSA are continuing to support the future of the skilled trades, through which the AHS chapter was able to build a mock body farm to be used for soil analysis, cast molds from shoes and tire tracks and excavating bones.
Also with the grant funds, SkillsUSA purchased 17 rolling lab tables for the Law & Public Safety lab, hammers, shovels and rakes used for both forensics' labs and SkillsUSA community service project. What's more, the SkillsUSA chapter was able to purchase an outdoor storage shed, tents for outdoor events and a tool box.
Students in the Law & Public Safety program as well as the AHS SkillsUSA Chapter have already seen the benefits of items purchased from the grant thanks to Lowe's and SkillsUSA
