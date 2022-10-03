Amanda Pugh with Lowe's Grant

AHS SkillsUSA advisor Amanda Pugh applied for and received the Lowe's Grant in February of this year.

In February, Apalachee High School SkillsUSA advisor, Amanda Pugh, received an $8,400 grant, which students and advisors used to upgrade their lab, which was completed in September.

Lowe’s and SkillsUSA are continuing to support the future of the skilled trades, through which the AHS chapter was able to build a mock body farm to be used for soil analysis, cast molds from shoes and tire tracks and excavating bones.

