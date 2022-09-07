To say it has been a sluggish start for the Wildcats would be an understatement. In hopes of “going 1-0 each week,” head coach Tony Lotti wanted to journey through the season by taking each game as its own challenge. But after an 0-3 start, aspirations of returning to the playoffs hang in the balance.

Apalachee coaching staff remains optimistic and believes the team can still "rally the troops" and pull things together. After a 28-7 loss to Hart County last week, offensive coordinator David Seawright said there were some positive takeaways from the Wildcats' second-half performance for future regional games. 

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.