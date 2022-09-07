To say it has been a sluggish start for the Wildcats would be an understatement. In hopes of “going 1-0 each week,” head coach Tony Lotti wanted to journey through the season by taking each game as its own challenge. But after an 0-3 start, aspirations of returning to the playoffs hang in the balance.
Apalachee coaching staff remains optimistic and believes the team can still "rally the troops" and pull things together. After a 28-7 loss to Hart County last week, offensive coordinator David Seawright said there were some positive takeaways from the Wildcats' second-half performance for future regional games.
The rest of the season won’t be much easier as the Wildcats are set to return home Friday, Sept. 9 to face the Loganville Red Devils (3-0).
Seawright said he knew the team's non-region schedule would be tough and looks forward the challenge against Loganville before the start of region play.
Loganville has a steady offensive attack that Apalachee will hope to stifle. The Wildcats have shown the ability to hold their own against tough offensive teams. For example, in the season opener against hometown rival Winder-Barrow, the Wildcats held the explosive Bulldoggs’ offense to only 23 points.
Yet, inconsistency has plagued Apalachee and defensive momentum has proven hard to build for the young team. Even after key stops on a drive, the Wildcats struggle to make tackles and give up huge gains, which always seems to switch the momentum back to their opponents.
In the second half of the game against Hart County, they held their own defensively, only allowing a single score after the break. Meanwhile, three first-half touchdowns by Hart County sunk Apalachee.
What’s more, consistency hasn’t been shown offensively, either.
The Wildcats have only scored once in two out of the three games played so far this season.
Against Hart County, Junior running back Prince Tate sat out, which further slowed down the offense.
Tate will be a gametime decision this Friday against Loganville as it was last week.
While there are many question marks surrounding the Apalachee's future this season, the team boasts one of the more talented rosters in its region (6-AAAAAA Region 8).
Perhaps a return home against tough teams like Loganville and Gainesville will light a spark and help the Wildcats make turnaround in the 2022 season.
