Apalachee senior running back Colby Sikes was recognized by the Barrow County School System Board of Education and superintendent during its meeting Feb. 2 for his achievements as a scholar athlete after finishing a historical football season for the Wildcats.
Sikes is a three-time member recognized by the Georgia High School Association (GHSA) as a region scholar athlete, which requires student athletes to maintain a 3.5 or higher grade point average (GPA).
This season, AHS boasted a cumulative GPA of 3.25 across the entire football program.
With a GPA of 3.95, Sikes had the highest GPA on the Apalachee football team and was the winner of the Coca-Cola Golden Helmet Award.
Sikes was also the GHSA Region 8-AAAAA Player of the Year and was also the Mainstreet News Player of the Year.
“To be honest with you, I’m not sure Apalachee has ever had a Region Player of the Year,” said Apalachee head football coach Tony Lotti, who won the Region 8-AAAAA Coach of the Year. Lotti led the Wildcats to a 5-5 regular season after an 0-4 start.
Lotti took the Apalachee football program from a “desolate area” all the way to being the region’s runner-up and hosting the first round of state playoffs for the first time in 12 years at Apalachee, said Ralph Neeley, AHS assistant principal and athletic director.
In the second half of the football season, Sikes became the second player in school history to top 1,000 rushing yards in a season. He also caught 13 passes out of the backfield for 117 yards and averaged 18.8 yards on kickoff returns.
Sikes is “one of the most fantastic young people I’ve ever been around,” said Neeley.
“His influence on others is impeccable,” he said.
