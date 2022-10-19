The pastor and members of the Appalachee Shoals Missionary Baptist Church will host an Anniversary-Sesquicentennial Celebration Banquet Nov. 5 in honor of its 150th anniversary.
The event will be held at the Mary Ford Sims Fellowship Hall, located at 123 E New Street in Winder at 6 p.m.
The keynote speaker will be Rev. Christopher A. Wimberly of the Hunter Hill Missionary Baptist Church.
Tickets for the celebration will be available through Oct. 31 for $25 each. Those interested in attending can email the church or Min. Ava Brooks at avbrooks99@gmail.com or Sis. Tywanda Jackson at mathisty81@gmail.com.
ABOUT ASMBC
As its members reflect on the church's rich history, they wish to share with the community some highlights of the church's major accomplishments over the years.
The church has been located at 553 Tanners Bridge Cir, Bethlehem, GA 30620 for its lifetime and serves as a pillar in the Tanners Bridge Community.
The legacy of Appalachee Shoals Missionary Baptist Church (ASMBC) began in 1872 with two men and four women. The founding men were Brother Ellis Kilgore and George Griffin serving as clerk.
ASMBC has had only seven pastors since its birth: Rev. A. Bell (1872-1879); Rev. Burel Sanders (1880 - 1885); Rev. Blake Locklin (1886 - 1888); Rev. Harrison Vincent (1889 - 1946); Rev. B. Z. Daniels (1947 – 2007); Rev. Terry Porter (2008 – 2019); Rev. Thomas I. Shannon (2020-Present).
Rev. Adam Bell (1872-1879)
Founding women were Sister Sallie Mackroy Hampton, Carolina Harris Latimore, Moriah Kilgore Sanders and Carolina Still Culbreath. Rev. Adam Bell was the founding pastor and served until 1879. Brother Ellis Kilgore was the first ordained deacon and was a supporter of Rev. Adam Bell. The first acre of land was purchased by the founding members under Rev. Bell's leadership.
Rev. Burel Sanders (1880-1885)
In 1880, Rev. Burel Sanders was named the second pastor of the church. He served the church for five years. Deacons serving under Rev. Sanders: Jerry Carter and Wash Stanford. Mothers serving under Rev. Sanders: Sallie Hampton. Ministers joined, were licensed and/or ordained under Rev. Sanders: Rev. Will White and Rev. Wade Austin
Rev. Blake Locklin (1886-1888)
Following Rev. Sanders tenure, Rev. Blake Locklin served a brief tenure of two years.
Rev. Harrison Vincent (1889-1946)
Appalachee Shoals made great progress under the leadership of Rev. Harrison Vincent, including a new church built in 1909, the Usher Board was organized in 1929 and the first piano and individual communion set were purchased. Many other worthwhile additions were made and the membership increased greatly. During this tenure, the church became a member of the Greater Northwestern Baptist Association of Georgia, Inc.
Deacons serving under Reverend Vincent were Jerry Carter, Wash Stanford, Rufus Morrow, Sam Thomas, Andy Simmons, Will Avery, D. K. Kilgore, Daniel Starks, Warren Wilkinson, David Camp, J. R. Morrow, Sr., Harris Morrow and Noah H. Morrow, Sr.
Mothers serving under Rev. Vincent were Carolina Latimore, Moriah Sanders and Mary F. Morrow.
Auxiliaries organized under Reverend Vincent include Deacon's Board, Mother's Board, Sister’s Mission, which was organized by the late Reverend Green Hunter in 1908, and Senior Usher Board.
Ministers joined, were licensed and/or ordained under Rev. Vincent were Warren Stovall, James Avery, Charlie Lackey and Harry Harris.
Reverend B. Z. Daniels (1947-2007)
Rev. Daniels was faithful in serving the Appalachee Shoals Church Family as the fifth pastor holding the longest tenure. Rev. Daniels was called to serve in Aug. 1946, when Rev. Vincent became ill. After Rev. Vincent's death, Rev. Daniels was elected pastor of the church in Feb. 1947.
Deacons serving under Rev. Daniels were Amos Camp, J. R. Morrow, Sr., N. H. Morrow, Sr., Harris Morrow, J. R. Morrow, Jr., Robert Calhoun, Joe Nathan Johnson, James Jackson, Sr., Calvin Kilgore, Noah H. Morrow Jr., Phillip Rakestraw, Alvin Ansley, Jr., R. Roscoe Morrow, Nathaniel Rakestraw, Oscar Norman, Roger Mapp, Jr., Willie D. Johnson, Neller Gordon, James Mathis and Lamar Sims.
Officers serving under Rev. Daniels were clerks Geneva Camp, Eva Morrow and Claudia Mae Hillman and treasurers Calvin Kilgore and Lamar Sims.
Ministers joined, licensed and/or ordained under Rev. Daniels were Harry Carter, Artee Browning, McKinley Teasley, Willie Norman, Rogers Brooks, Neller Gordon, Janel Harris, Dorothy Floyd, James L. Ramey, Kenneth Starks, John Muckle, Al Savage, Angel Savage and Georgia Morrow.
Mothers serving under Rev. Daniels were Mary F. Morrow, Emma Morrow, Mary “Doll” Kilgore and Ida Mae Morrow.
Auxiliaries organized under Reverend Daniels were the Sunday School, Senior Choir, Male Chorus, B.Z. Daniel Youth Choir, Young Adult and Youth Usher Board, Nurses Guild, Laymen Department, Bible Class Department, Mass Choir, Pastor’s Aide, Senior Mission, Outreach Ministry and the Women’s Department.
Over the course of 150 years, the church has been blessed with almost 10 acres of land on the Appalachee River. Deacons Wash Stanford and Jerry Carter purchased 5.5 acres, Deacons Virgil Harris, Will Avery and Bob Smith purchased one acre, two acres were purchased by Deacons Andy Simmons, D. K. Kilgore, J.S.L. Morrow and Bill Kilgore and 3.5 acres were donated by the Laboring Aide Lodge.
The church has had many great additions throughout its history, with the latest addition added in 1995, which included classrooms, kitchen/fellowship hall and a Baptismal pool.
Other improvements were the drilling of a deeper well, bricking of the church, kitchen renovations, central heating and air conditioning, padded pews, a paved driveway and parking areas, new chandeliers hang in the sanctuary, new fluorescent lights in the fellowship hall, renovated downstairs restrooms, water connected to the county water system and an office telephone.
A pastor study, deacon’s office and ladies' lounge were also built,
Other additions include a 15-passenger, air-conditioned van, a handicap ramp, P.A. and recording system.
Rev. Daniels also found time to serve as vice-moderator of the Greater Northwestern Baptist Association. After a short illness, Rev. Daniels was called home July 7, 2007. His legacy of love and great leadership continues to live on.
Rev. Terry Porter (2008-2019)
Following the death of Rev. Daniels, Rev. Terry Porter was called to the church in Nov. 2008. Under his leadership, Appalachee Shoals has continued to flourish.
Deacons serving under Rev. Porter: Alvin Ansley, Jr., R. Roscoe Morrow, Nathaniel Rakestraw, Roger Mapp, Jr., Willie D. Johnson, James Mathis, Lamar Sims, Curtis Giles, Lee Williams, Quinton Vinson, Terry Mason, Thomas Rakestraw, Earl Patrick, William Wingfield, Vernon Harris and Terry Latimore.
Officers serving under Rev. Porter: Clerks Claudia M. Hillman and Courtney Watkins Vinson; treasurers Lamar Sims and Barbara Ross.
Ministers joined, licensed and/or ordained under Rev. Porter: Eleanor Daniels Scott, Diane Williams, Diane Hayes-Ordained, Ava Brooks-Ordained, Daphne Durham, Tiffany Mobley-Ordained, Joe Pearson, Sherri Robinson and Savitri Porter-Ordained.
Mothers serving under Rev. Porter: The last serving mother of the church, Ida Mae Morrow, passed away in March 2016.
Auxiliaries organized under Rev. Porter: Mass choir and gospel choir (revamped), children's church, youth and adult dance ministry, woman of favor and couples ministry.
Under Rev. Porter's leadership, many upgrades were made to the church, including new paint in the sanctuary and offices, remodeling of the ladies' lounge, new bibles and hymn books, remodeling of kitchen, new carpet installed, pews reupholstered, gold cross installed and a new transit van was purchased.
In addition, the church began to worship every Sunday and the first couples' retreat was held as well as youth conference.
In June 2019, Terry Porter resigned as Pastor. During this time of transition, Rev. Harith White joined the church as a member of the ministerial staff.
Rev. Thomas Shannon (2020-present)
After seven months of prayer, the church elected Rev. Thomas Shannon as pastor. Rev. Shannon was scheduled to be ordained in March 2020. However, the Covid-19 pandemic forced installation to be postponed.
For the first time in 148 years, the church was forced to discontinue all in-person services. During this time, virtual Sunday worship and bible study were incorporated. Eight months after the physical closure, Rev. Thomas Shannon was officially installed as pastor.
Though closed, the church continued to flourish and allowed time for six new televisions, camera and sound system, air purifying system and modern technology to be installed throughout the church. In addition, the commentary expansion was initiated. As of April 202, the church has reopened for the first and third Sunday services with the incorporation of safety and hygiene protocol recommended by both the state and CDC.
In 2021, a road was cut in the new cemetery known as the Appalachee Shoals Missionary Baptist Church Memorial Gardens
Deacons serving under Rev. Shannon: Roger Mapp, Jr. (chairman), Willie D. Johnson, James Mathis (vice-chair), Lamar Sims, Quinton Vinson, Thomas Rakestraw, William Wingfield and Vernon Harris.
Officers serving under Rev. Shannon: Clerk Courtney Watkins Vinson and treasurers Lamar Sims and Barbara Ross.
As church members celebrate this milestone, they also celebrate the oldest two lifelong members, Mother Ida Watkins, 98, and Brother James Preston Harris, 90.
Memories from the congregation
"My fondest memory has to be the river baptizing. We would meet as a congregation in the sanctuary and walk across the street to the Appalachee River. Rev. Daniel would lead wearing a long white robe and carrying a handmade wooden staff. " - Tywanda M. Jackson, 41
"I remember walking to the old wood church with wood floors and the rolling hills outside. Ms. Molly Towler would lay a quilt on the floor and children would sleep during the long services." - Virginia Johnson, 83
"I love so much, but the best part is the great history that our forefathers left us. Our great church Appalachee sits on the hill across from the Appalachee River. Can't get any better than that." - Don Morrow, 53
"I remember the original church. We would have a lot of night services and during prayer people would kneel at the front pew of the church." - Janice Gaston
"It is my privilege and honor to serve as the Pastor of Apalachee Shoals MB Church. What I love about this historical house of prayer, are the people. They enjoy serving the Lord, praising and worshiping together in unity. They are dedicated, faithful, family-oriented and a loving congregation. The foundation was laid over 150 years ago and we will continue to press toward the mark of the high calling of God, which is in Christ Jesus (Philippians 3:14)." - Pastor Thomas I. Shannon
"Rich in history, the Appalachee Shoals Missionary Baptist Church depends on God and we stand on a firm foundation of FAITH."
