The SkillsUSA National Leadership Conference was held June 20-24 at the Georgia World Congress Center in Atlanta. Five students from Apalachee High School attended the conference and competed. Kemon Yang and Johanna Cardona were recognized on stage to accept the Gold Chapter Distinction Award for activities and events the chapter submitted for the 2021-2022 school year.
Zoe Bishop, Gracie Covington and Nicole Fernandez placed sixth in Outstanding Chapter and Kemon Yang and Johanna Cardona placed 23rd in Web Design. In addition to competitions, students enjoyed Zoo Atlanta, the Georgia Aquarium, World of Coke, Fernbank Science Center and a concert provided by SkillsUSA Nationals. "It was a great time to watch our students engage in Pin Trading with students from other states and Puerto Rico. Thank you to our amazing sponsors for supporting our students to Nationals: Harrison Poultry, Akins Ford, Ariel Dykes, Lois Brine, Nelson Sanders Studios, Solvay, Henricks Auto and Sullins Engineering," said Amanda Pugh, SkillsUSA advisor at AHS.
