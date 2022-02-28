On Jan. 27, 2022 Apalachee High School students and advisors Amanda Pugh and William Wingfield attended the in-person SkillsUSA Georgia Region 2 competitions at North Georgia Technical College in Clarkesville, Ga. This year, members competed in nine out of 22 competitions held at the region competitions.
AHS students Zoe Bishop, Gracie Covington, Nicole Fernandez, Angelina Garcia and Hayley Fleming finished the Quiz Bowl in second place and will be advancing to the state competition.
Also advancing in the state competition is Ell Contreras’ CSI cast mold impressions, which placed third in the Job Demonstration Open.
Another noteworthy accolade AHS received at the competition was a broadcast news video by Cyara Bradford, Cynthia Rivera, Hailey Ruiz and Ka’Niyah Swan, which placed in the top 16 in the state.
Other students who competed and displayed their skills at the regional competition were:
Colton Whaley - extemporaneous speaking
Erin Padinor-Okeyre - first aid/ CPR
Jake Parzanese – job interview
Ashley Villagomez – job demonstration (CSI lifting fingerprints)
Alexa Manciallas – prepared speech
Kemon Yang – pin design
What’s more, Johanna Cardona and Hailey Ruiz announced the winners at the closing session. Cyara Bradford, Tina Do, Jorge Mancillas, Joy Oladosu, Cynthia Quartermaine and Ka’Niyah Swan demonstrated professionalism by awarding contestants with medals and plaques on-stage and Cheyenne Yang took photographs and videos at the competition.
“This event is a group effort and it is amazing to see our students support one another,” said student advisor Amanda Pugh.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.