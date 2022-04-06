The Apalachee High School SkillsUSA team finished strong at this year’s state conference using Citizens Emergency Response Team (CERT) training kits they were able to purchase with funds received from the Zaxby’s Urgency to Serve Grant last fall.
As the recipient of the grant funds, AHS SkillsUSA advisor Amanda Pugh used the funds to purchase 10 Citizens Emergency Response Team (CERT) training kits, which contained the proper tools needed to teach students how to prepare for both natural and man-made disasters.
Six students used those kits to compete at the SkillsUSA State Leadership Conference held at the Georgia World Congress Center Feb. 24– 26.
Tina Do, Carli Lumpkin, Joy Oladosu and Rhyan Rogers competed in the CERT competition using knowledge they learned from the training kits and placed second.
Johanna Cardona and Cynthia Quartermaine also demonstrated knowledge they learned in class on disaster preparedness using items from the CERT training kits for their display in the Law & Public Safety competition.
The Skills USA team extends its gratitude to Zaxby’s for the Urgency to Serve Grant.
