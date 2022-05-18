Apalachee High School's varsity baseball team fell short against Cartersville Saturday, May 14, in the Final Four series of the Georgia High School Association Class 5-AAAAA State Baseball Championship tournament.
In the first game against the Canes, the Wildcats were defeated 11-8. In the second game, the Wildcats fell short in a much closer game, which ended 3-2.
Cartersville (7-1) will compete against Loganville (8-1) May 19 in the state championship.
Despite the loss, history has been made by the 2022 AHS Wildcats baseball team.
This baseball season, AHS won more games than any other in AHS baseball history.
The 2022 team made the playoffs for only the second time in school history, the first of which was when some of the 2022 seniors were mere freshmen on the team.
Also for the first time, the 2022 team hosted a playoff series at AHS, which drew a packed crowd at "The Hill."
This group of athletes started the season in a pool of 59 teams in class 5-AAAAA baseball and ended the season one of four.
"These boys can hold their heads high knowing they left it all on the field. We are so proud of this team and the success they have experienced together."
" I have never seen a team with more grit, more fight or more determination than this group of young men," said AHS baseball coach. "The 2022 Apalachee Wildcats baseball team will forever be a part of this community."
Since the team missed the AHS prom, which was also held May 14, principal Jennifer Martin, her staff, local partners in education and generous community members threw the players and their dates a prom-like event upon arriving home after the Final Four doubleheader in Cartersville.
"Our team had so many historic moments this season and we knew there would be disappointment about missing prom and so we brought a little prom to them to come home to after a long, hard-fought, series against a great Cartersville baseball team."
"And so, while the scoreboard doesn’t always reflect the results we might want, what we always have is a family to come home to and people surrounding us who realize how incredible our collection of success and effort really is.," said Martin.
"We are so proud of this team and wanted to make sure they knew it."
