In 2021, Apalachee’s SkillsUSA program was named among the top five in the state of Georgia and given the Gold Chapter of Distinction recognition. Also in 2021, AHS SkillsUSA was named a Model of Excellence Chapter, ranking it among the top 24 in the nation. Again in 2022, AHS was named a Gold Chapter of Distinction, ranking among the top six in the state.
SkillsUSA advisor Amanda Pugh started the Apalachee High School SkillsUSA Chapter in 2006. By 2007, her first group of students were ready to compete. Over the 16 years since its incep-tion, Pugh has led two SkillsUSA Georgia Region 2 Officers, Lelah Harmon and Mark Shoe-make, and one SkillsUSA Georgia State Officer, Que Durden.
In 2021, AHS principal Jennifer Martin dedicated two walls to the SkillsUSA Chapter to display the 2021 Models of Excellence Banner it received, along with numerous banners displaying first place awards students have received over the years at the Georgia State Leadership Confer-ence.
When asked about her most rewarding moment as an instructor, Pugh said “there are too many to count. SkillsUSA is one of the best and most rewarding parts of my job.”
“Getting to know the students better, watching them succeed, grow and become leaders,” she said.
“In SkillsUSA, watching students gaining self-confidence and become servant leaders in all of the community service projects,” she said, are of few of her favorite moments over thr 16 years she’s held the position of SkillsUSA advisor at Apalachee.
INSTRUCTORS
Pugh began teaching Law & Public Safety at AHS in 2005. At that time, she was the only in-structor ion the program.
By 2007, the program had grown so much that the school received funding for a second teach-er, which is when Dawnya Hill was hired.
The duo has since led the AHS Chapter to many successes and has created one of the most popular career pathways among students.
According to Barrow County Emergency Services captain Scott Dakin, who is also a frequent guest speaker in Pugh and Hill’s classes, “SkillsUSA teaches students not only skills that they can use in many careers, but also helps develop leadership, work ethics and teamwork. The teachers at Apalachee, like Pugh, help the students develop a passion and desire to improve themselves in the SkillsUSA and this will have a lifetime effect on them,” said Dakin.
ADVISORY COMMITTEE
Pugh attributes the Law and Public Safety program’s success to its involved advisory commit-tee, which is composed of various local professionals including Barrow County Sheriff Jud Smith and Lt. Faye Spaulding from the Barrow County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO); BCES captain Scott Dakin; Patricia Brooks, Sarah Griffey and Caitlyn Yamanchili with the Barrow County Dis-trict Attorney’s Office; Chief Brenda Coots with the Georgia Dept. of Community Supervision, Melissa Redman with University of Georgia Law and Ed Weaver with the Governor’s Highway Safety.
Pugh and Hill meet with the advisory committee three times a year. Committee members work with teachers to keep them
apprised of current policy changes, equipment, job shadowing opportunities, field trips and support for the programs.
“Teachers need to know what we can do to make our students employable,” said Pugh.
“We would like to express our great appreciation to our Advisory Committee and all guest speakers that are making our program a success,” said Pugh and Hill.
“I know it doesn't get a bunch of publicity, but it’s one of the most successful programs our schools has had for many years,” said Sheriff Jud Smith, a major advocate of the program.
“I’d put them up against any school in the nation,” he said.
INDUSTRY CERTIFICATION
According to Dr. Thomas Washburn, executive director of the Law & Public Safety Education Network and retired educator, AHS is industry certified in the state of Georgia and it’s nation-ally accredited, too.
“This means they are the best in the state as well as the nation,” said Washburn.
With an “outstanding” advisory committee and teaching staff, and the skill-set and experience from Pugh and Hill, said Washburn, “Apalachee’s law and justice program sets the pace for all others.”
“These folks are not simply names on paper, they are active participants in the preparation of the students for careers,” said Washburn.
“Apalachee has the perfect storm of administrative support, local industry and teaching excel-lence.
“It is quite a program and I have seen hundreds of programs nationwide.
“They are the exemplary.”
PATHWAYS
There are two pathways within the program: Law Enforcement Services (with forensic science and criminal investigations) and corrections.
LAW, PUBLIC SAFETY, CORRECTIONS AND SECURITY
Pugh’s Introduction to Law, Public Safety, Corrections and Security (ILPSCS) class teaches stu-dents “what constitutional rights they have and what rights are not afforded,” she said. With knowledge of their rights, Pugh said she hopes students will be able to form educated opinions about careers in law and public safety.
“Overall, just how to be a good citizen and how to be the change for a positive future,” she said, “I guess I could sum it up by saying the importance of making good decisions so as to not have a criminal record,” said Hill.
As a course requiring extensive note-taking and terminology to get accustomed to, Pugh keeps students engaged by assigning a variety of hands-on projects and labwork on topics including gangs, illegal substances, disasters and terrorism as well as a career project and a law en-forcement project. Labs for ILPSCS are Stop the Bleed certification, fingerprinting, handcuffing, fire extinguishing, cribbing, interviews and interrogations.
Pugh invites a variety of guest speakers, who teach students life-saving skills and introduces them to the tools and equipment used in the field. Some of the program’s most intriguing guest speakers include:
• Ed Weaver from the Governors Highway Safety Office, who gives a presentation featuring a rollover vehicle and seat belt simulator.
• Lt. David Witte brings impaired vision safety goggles and teaches students about field sobrie-ty and impaired vision.
• Lt. Chad Norris informs students about illegal substances
• Barrow County Emergency Services certifies students in the “Stop the Bleed” course, where they acquire the ability to recognize life-threatening bleeding and intervene effectively.
• Nurse Vickie Ortega trains in using Epi-Pens.
• Captain Scott Dakin teaches the history of fire/EMS, CERT and other related careers.
• Sgt. Scott Kannigiser from the Gwinnett County Gang Task Force speaks to students about the dangers associated with gangs and their impact on the community
• Barrow County CERT team comes out to teach students how to extinguish fires with the Bul-lEX simulator
CRIMINAL JUSTICE AND CORRECTIONS
In Hill’s criminal justice and corrections class, students “learn what their rights actually are and how the process works,” said Hill, who said that while she does hope to inspire students to go into a public safety profession, overall, she feels it’s more important they know these funda-mentals, no matter what career path they choose after high school.
“There are so many misconceptions in the world. I would like for my students to be armed with knowledge instead of misinformation.”
Hill’s approach to her criminal justice and corrections class is “get up and move,” she said.
Students work in groups to complete labs such as handcuffing, fingerprinting, DUI roadside evaluations using impaired vision goggles and mock plea negotiations.
Hill’s favorite project each semester, however, is mock trial.
In Hill’ mock trial, students have a role, either as attorney or witness, and they create and pre-pare their case based on provided materials. “It is not scripted,” said Hill, “they create every-thing.
“It is awesome.”
“I love the moment when the light goes on. When they get it. When students are excited about what they are learning,” said Hill.
“Those epiphany moments are amazing. It makes me remember how much fun teaching can be.”
FORENSIC SCIENCE AND CRIMINAL INVESTIGATIONS
In this course, Hill said she wants students to learn an overall respect for the profession. “Crime scene investigations (CSI) are not as easy as they appear on television. They need to understand the patience, determination and integrity of crime scene investigators,” said Hill.
Keeping students engaged isn’t difficult in this course, said Hill, who attributes the content of CSI for keeping students interested in the subject matter. With projects like mock preliminary investigation, physical or trace evidence, a serial killer or serial offender project and mock job interviews, coupled with over 25 labs, students rarely use Hill’s class period for napping.
The labs include soil collection, cast shoe molds, lifting fingerprints using Ninhydrin spray, io-dine, cyanoacrylate fuming, charcoal and magnetic powders, photographing a crime scene, tire tracks; fibers, hairs, glass, paint, blood spatter, ballistics, interviews, interrogations, collecting and labeling evidence and comparison and composite descriptions.
Hill also shows students videos about wrongful convictions and the role crime scene investiga-tors play in the judicial process. Understanding the importance of honesty and integrity, is criti-cal, she said.
“I love the moments when they go to a higher level of understanding.”
STUDENT TESTIMONY
“I chose this pathway because I’ve always had a love for everything involving criminal justice and eventually want to pursue a career in this field. I was also excited about being able to hear from professionals in the field and use different simulators to learn.- Mya Buhite
“The reason I chose this pathway was because I felt it was the best way I could learn about life and the real world. I plan on attending Berry College to play football and study exercise science. My favorite activity was definitely the roadside DUI evaluation, that was such a fun thing to try. The most important advice I got from this class was that prison is real, and one mistake could ruin your life so make sure you focus on good things in life. Some advice I would give to future students would be to embrace this course because you will learn a lot more about this world than you think.” - Colby Sikes
“I chose this pathway because I always had a passion for CSI, and learning about forensics in general. My favorite project or activity has been lifting fingerprints and applying them to a 10 print card. I’ve learned that forensic science isn’t just about getting to do the fun stuff and not everything on TV truly shows the process and dedication it takes to solve crimes. -Dayla Taylor
