Apalachee hosted the track and field state sectionals Saturday, May 7.
The following athletes qualified for state in the following track and field events:
Callie Hunter: Pole Vault
Janiya Daniel: Long Jump
Neely Rogan: Discus, Shot put
Whitney Darsey: Discus
Alyssa Willer: 100M Hurdles, 300M Hurdles
Averie Akin: 4x800M Relay
Katie Harper: 4x800M Relay
Hailey Tedder: 4x800M Relay
Abigail Zapata: 4x800M Rela
Mason Griffiths: Discus
Sam Massei: Pole Vault
Prince Tate: 4x100M Relay
Jeff Roberts: 4x100M Relay
Rashad Lyle: 4x100M Relay
Tavion Brooks: 4x100M Relay
