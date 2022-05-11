Apalachee hosted the track and field state sectionals Saturday, May 7.

The following athletes qualified for state in the following track and field events:

Callie Hunter: Pole Vault

Janiya Daniel: Long Jump

Neely Rogan: Discus, Shot put

Whitney Darsey: Discus

Alyssa Willer: 100M Hurdles, 300M Hurdles

Averie Akin: 4x800M Relay

Katie Harper: 4x800M Relay

Hailey Tedder: 4x800M Relay

Abigail Zapata: 4x800M Rela

Mason Griffiths: Discus

Sam Massei: Pole Vault

Prince Tate: 4x100M Relay

Jeff Roberts: 4x100M Relay

Rashad Lyle: 4x100M Relay

Tavion Brooks: 4x100M Relay

