The following individuals were recently arrested by the Auburn Police Department:
•Lauren Morse Larrison, 32, Clubside Drive, Monroe, no valid driver’s license on person and warrant arrest. Larrison was arrested on a warrant from Oconee County during a traffic stop on Mount Moriah Road at Harmony Grove Church Road.
•Jessica Eleen Hieb, 24, Magnolia Terrace, Athens, possession of opium or derivative and drugs to be kept in original container. Hieb was arrested on Ethridge Road at Atlanta Highway, where a minor accident was reported.
•Bradley Mitchell Goodwin, 25, Booth Road, Statham, warrant arrest. Goodwin was picked up at the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office Detention Center on a confirmed warrant.
•Nathaniel John Clack, 26, Scott Drive, Winder, warrant arrest. Clack was arrested on an outstanding Barrow County warrant when his vehicle was stopped due to not having any tail lights.
•Latrail Matee Gatlin, 37, Holsenbeck School Road, Winder, failure to appear bench warrant. Gatlin was picked up from the Statham Police Department.
•William Otis Cox, 52, Cabots Drive, Auburn, arrest warrant. Cox was taken into custody on an outstanding warrant out of Johns Creek Police Department during a traffic stop.
•Alexandra Iragorria-Araujo, 34, Hinton Farm Way, Dacula, driving while unlicensed or on an expired driver’s license and no insurance. Iragorria-Araujo was arrested during a traffic stop on Atlanta Highway.
•Aris Shudoki McKenny, 40, Ballpark Lane, Apt. 7105, Lawrenceville, warrant arrest. McKenney was arrested during a traffic stop on Carter Road at County Line-Auburn Road.
•Mitchell Ryan Johnson, 37, Carter Road, Lot 13, Auburn, warrant arrest. Johnson was picked up at Northeast Georgia Medical Center Barrow.
•Michel Anthony Richards, 36, Marine Road, Cumming, warrant arrest. Richards was picked up on Kilcrease Road from a Barrow County Sheriff’s Office Deputy.
The following recent incidents were among those that the APD responded to:
•abandoned, junk, non-operating vehicles were reported on Sunbelt Way, where an abandoned vehicle was located.
•growth limitations were reported on 3rd Avenue, where the grounds had not been maintained and brought into compliance.
•found/recovered property on 4th Avenue, where a wallet was found on the street.
•dispute between neighbors on Rowen Court, where a female reported her male neighbor put a gift in her mailbox and she did not want it.
•dispute at Mount Moriah Road residence, where a man reported work that he had done was not finished.
•warrant arrest and failure to maintain lane on Atlanta Hwy., where a traffic stop was conducted.
•property maintenance violation and outdoor storage violation at a Carter Road residence, where property that had several code enforcement complaints had not been brought into compliance.
•obstructing law enforcement officers and fleeing/attempting to elude law enforcement officers on Parks Mill Road, where a traffic stop was attempted.
•growth limitations at a Cobblestone Road residence, where the grounds had not been maintained and brought into compliance.
•no insurance on 6th Street, where a traffic stop was conducted.
•dispute between a homeowner and a tenant’s 15-year-old son on Auburn Crossing Drive.
•possible theft at a Goldenrod Lane residence, where a man reported his water hose had been tampered with.
