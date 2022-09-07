The following individuals were recently arrested by the Auburn Police Department:
•Gabriel McKenzie Jones, 24, East Phillips Street, Apt. 3, Richardson, Texas, no driver’s license, previously surrendered and driving unsafe/improperly equipped vehicle. Jones was arrested during a traffic stop on Atlanta Highway.
•Tara Lynn Cox, 39, Cabots Drive, Auburn, warrant arrest. Cox was taken into custody from a Barrow County Sheriff’s Office deputy.
•Allie Yu Yang, 34, Highway 211 NE, Winder, failure to appear bench warrant. Yang was arrested during a traffic stop on Atlanta Highway.
•Jason Scott Stewart, 47, Deer Wood Drive, Auburn, no insurance and driving while driver’s license is suspended or revoked. Stewart was arrested during a traffic stop on Wyngate Road.
•Nancy You Fu Yang, 42, Carter Road, Lot 5, Auburn, possession of methamphetamine, possession and use of drug-related objects and warrant arrest. Yang was arrested when she was located walking along Carter Road.
•John Eric Haddad, 40, Hopscotch Court, Flowery Branch, warrant arrest. Haddad was arrested during a traffic stop on Carl-Midway Church Road.
The following recent incidents were among those that the APD responded to:
•theft of lost or mislaid property on Auburn Station Drive, where a woman her employment authorization document was missing.
•outdoor storage violation and property maintenance violation at a Hilltop Circle home.
•fraud reported at a County Line-Auburn Road residence, where a woman reported they had received a New York camera parking ticket and they had never been to New York.
