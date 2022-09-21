The following individuals were recently arrested by the Auburn Police Department:
•Brandon Stephen Williams, 31, Washington Street, Gainesville, obstructing law enforcement officers, failure to yield when entering/crossing roadway and view obstructed (windshield/other). Williams was arrested when his vehicle was stopped on 4th Avenue due to an active warrant out of Toombs County.
•Christopher L. Brown, 32, Carter Road, Lot 63, Auburn, warrant arrest. Brown was a passenger in a vehicle stopped on 4th Avenue and it was determined he had an active warrant out of Greene County for failure to appear.
•Christina Donelle Brown, 37, Country Grove Lane, Auburn, warrant arrest. Brown was picked up at the Barrow County Detention Center on an active City of Auburn warrant.
•Lisa Michelle Mathis, 50, Parks Mill Road, Apt. 30, Auburn, warrant arrest. Mathis was picked up at her home on active warrants out of Barrow County and the City of Auburn.
The following recent incidents were among those that the APD responded to:
•Theft of lost or mislaid property on Hunters Cove, where a woman reported possible fraud. She said a check on her bank account was written to a family member of her husband and cashed by that family member at a bank in Myrtle Beach, S.C., where she had recently visited. She stated she did not write the check and was not aware a check was missing from her checkbook.
•Damage to property at Dollar General on Atlanta Highway, where a woman reported another customer saw someone back into her SUV in the parking lot and leave the scene.
