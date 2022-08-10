The following individuals were recently arrested by the Auburn Police Department:
•Kimberley Athearn, 53, Parks Mill Road, Apt. 33, Auburn, warrant arrest. Athearn was picked up at her residence on a warrant out of Barrow County.
•Erika Robin Wolf, 30, Old Athens Road, Lawrenceville, failure to appear. Wolf was arrested during a traffic stop on Harmony Grove Church Road on an Auburn warrant.
•Aaron Edwin Riley, 36, Parks Mill Road, Apt. 34, Auburn, warrant arrest. Riley was picked up on an active Barrow County warrant when he was observed walking down the roadway.
•Travis Jennings Moon, 49, Coral Lake Drive, Flowery Branch, warrant arrest. Moon was arrested on an active Hall County warrant while in the parking lot at McDonalds, Atlanta Hwy.
•Kenneth A. Logan, 43, Justin Drive, Winder, criminal trespass. Logan was arrested August 5 on property on Carter Road after being criminally trespassed from the property.
•Troy O’Neal Martin, 25, Carter Road, Lot 49, Auburn, driving while driver’s license is suspended or revoked and no insurance. Martin was arrested August 6 during a traffic stop on County Line-Auburn Road.
The following recent incidents were among those that the APD responded to:
•Missing dog reported at a Carl-Cedar Hill Road residence. The dog’s owner stated his Pit Bull was in his fenced in yard when he left for about 10 minutes and was gone when he returned.
•Suspicious activity was reported at a Blackberry Circle residence, where a woman reported receiving threats by text message from a scammer.
•Harassment reported at an Auburn Townhomes, Atlanta Hwy., residence, where a female sales representative reported a female resident in the neighborhood had been harassing her by coming to the office and making accusations about her.
•Suspicious activity on Appalachee Church Road, where a man reported the driver of a another vehicle sped past his vehicle, stopped in front of him and blocked both lanes of travel.
