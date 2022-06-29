Aperil Sellers was promoted to principal of Holsenbeck Elementary School (HES), where she's served as assistant principal for the past four years.
The Barrow County Board of Education approved the promotion at its June meeting.
Sellers has served all but one of her 14 years in education in Barrow County. Much of her teaching career was spent as a fifth grade writing teacher at Yargo Elementary and as an instructional coach at Bethlehem Elementary.
“I am especially thankful to be a part of the HES family and look forward to continuing our work together. I have always said HES has amazing teachers, staff, students and families and believe we have the opportunity to cultivate a learning environment that meets the ever-changing needs of our students and become a community of educators dedicated to that purpose," said Sellers.
"I strongly believe that by working together, we can make great things happen for children.”
Sellers earned her Bachelor’s degree in early childhood education, Masters’ degree in instructional technology and Specialist’s degree in educational administration and policy from the University of Georgia.
Sellers has one son, Gavin, who was once a student in her fifth grade math class. "That was an interesting experience for both of us," she said.
She relocated from south Georgia when she was 18 to the Gwinnett area, where she resided for over 25 years.
"I moved to Winder because it was important for me to become a member of the community in which I serve. Winder always felt like home to me; I immediately felt a sense of love and support from my first interview in Barrow until today," she said.
"There is a genuineness about the people in this community that I felt drawn to.”
