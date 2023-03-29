The following are other events coming up at Fort Yargo State Park in April:
• April Fool's Day Craft - Saturday, April 1, 12-2 p.m. (Interpretive Center) - Learn how to make illusion art and make your crafts come aloe. $5 per person. Space is limited.
• Pink Moon Hike - Wednesday, April 6, 8-9 p.m. (Area B Boat Ramp) - Hike under the pink moon light while talking about the night sky and nocturnal species. Head lamps, flashlights, water are welcome. Space is limited.
• Fort Yargo Easter Egg Hunt - Sunday, April 9, 1-2:30 p.m. (Old Fort) - Join for some outdoor fun. $5 per person. Space is limited.
• Toddler Tuesday - Tuesday, April 11, 11-11:30 a.m. (Interpretive Center) - Little ones curious about the natural world can explore STEAM focused nature programs through hands-on play. $5 parking pass required.
• Bark in the Park - Saturday, April 15, 4-5:30 p.m. (Visitor Center) - Join for a hike down the Wilkinson Greenway Trail with man's best friend. All dogs must be on a leash while within the park and on the trail. Parking passes are required.
• Dancing Daffodils and Dazzling Daisies - Saturday, April 22, 12-1:30 p.m. (Interpretive Center) - For Earth Day, the basics of gardening will be celebrated. Learn how to garden, cultivate your own Native Georgia Flower and Georgia pollinators. $10 per person. Space is limited.
• Toddler Tuesday - Tuesday, April 25, 11-11:30 a.m. (Interpretive Center)
• Roving Ranger - Sunday April 30, 11 a.m.-1 p.m., (Wilkins-Greenway Pollinator Garden) - Stop by to see some skulls, tracks and live animals and ask naturalist questions about the park, nature and the pollinator garden.
