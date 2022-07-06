Mercer University conferred bachelor's, master's and doctoral degrees to more than 2,300 students at five commencements held in May in Macon and Atlanta.
The following area students were among those who graduated from Mercer during the 2021-2022 academic year:
AUBURN: Josiah Bennett, School of Medicine, Doctor of Medicine
BETHLEHEM: Patrick McCartney, School of Law, Juris Doctor ; Jordon Wales, College of Health Professions, Bachelor of Science
STATHAM: Anquita Calloway, College of Professional Advancement, Master of Science; Demetria Theus, College of Nursing, Bachelor of Science in Nursing
WINDER: Kaitlyn Elizabeth Ellington, School of Medicine, Doctor of Medicine; Michael Plack, College of Health Professions, Bachelor of Science
