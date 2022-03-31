The Winder Police Department (WPD) and the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) Athens regional office have charged Martell Lamont Scott, 25, of Kansas City, Missouri in connection with the double homicide investigation earlier this month in the deaths of Christina Smith, 30, and Marcus Gardner, 29.
Scott was arrested on a theft by taking motor vehicle warrant by local officers in Missouri on Monday, March 14 while driving Gardner’s 2005 Ford Escape taken at the time of the murders.
Officers in Winder had obtained the warrant early in the investigation when it was learned Gardner’s Ford Escape was missing. The investigation revealed that Scott, an acquaintance of Gardner, who was also originally from Kansas City, had been living with Smith and Gardner in Winder for several weeks prior to the murders.
The investigation also indicated that Scott left the residence at the time of the murders in Gardner’s Ford Escape and returned to the Kansas City area.
A Winder detective and a GBI agent traveled to Kansas City last week when Scott was arrested to conduct an additional investigation.
On Friday March 18, officers obtained warrants for Scott charging him with two counts of murder, two counts of felony murder, and one count of possessing a firearm during the commission of a crime.
Scott was transported back to Georgia by the Barrow County Sheriffs Office (BCSO) and is custody in the Barrow County Detention Center to face prosecution on these charges.
While the investigation is ongoing, the WPD recognizes and thanks the various agencies that assisted in this investigation up to this point, including the GBI Athens Regional Office, BCSO, the Kansas City Career Criminal Squad, which includes, Missouri State Highway Patrol, Kansas City Police Department and Independence (Mo.) Police Department.
The investigation is continuing. Anyone with information regarding this investigation may contact the WPD at (770) 867-2156 or the GBI Region 11 Field Office at (706) 552-2309.
Tips can also be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS(8477), online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.
