The following individual was recently arrested by the Auburn Police Department:
•William M. Koth, 60, Etheridge Drive, Auburn, expired driver’s license and warrant arrest. Koth was arrested when his vehicle was stopped on Etheridge Drive due to a broken brake light.
• Tollin Jamal Bradford, 20, Azalea Lane, Winder, warrant arrest. Bradford was picked up at a Carter Road location.
• Rachel Lynn Mellis, 37, Bromley Rowe, Duluth, possession of a synthetic narcotic, possession and use of drug-related objects and improper stopping/parking on the roadway. Mellis was arrested during a traffic stop on Parks Mill Road.
• Kerrie McCune Bradshaw, 41, Carter Road, Lot 87, Auburn, warrant arrest. Bradshaw was arrested at a Blackberry Lane residence where the homeowner reported Bradshaw knocked on her door and asked to charge her phone.
• Christopher M. Rayburn, 44, Heather Wood Drive, Auburn, driving while driver’s license is suspended or revoked and operating a vehicle without the proper tag/decal. Rayburn was arrested during a traffic stop on Parks Mill Road.
The following recent incidents were among those that the APD responded to:
• A woman on Brown Bridge Road reported someone left a key fob in her mailbox and she had no idea who the key belonged to.
• Theft by taking on Blackberry Lane, where a woman reported someone had taken her car without her permission and the vehicle was wrecked on Carl-Bethlehem Road.
• Criminal trespass on Carter Road, where a woman reported the rear window on her vehicle had been smashed out.
• Harassment at a Clover Drive residence, where a man reported a former employee had been sending him emails and he was concerned because he knows the former employee is not mentally stable and he knows where the complainant lives.
• Interference with custody at a Carter Road residence, where a woman reported an ex-boyfriend had taken their three children and was not returning them to her.
• Property maintenance and outdoor storage on Cabots Ridge, where code enforcement issues were reported.
• Occupational tax required, customary home occupations (business) and accessory structure or use on Greentree Drive, where ongoing business violations were reported.
• Property maintenance and outdoor storage on 6th Avenue, where a long-term code enforcement issue was reported.
