The Auburn Police Department recently reported the arrest of the following individuals:
•Joshua Kenneth Pellegrini, 30, Providence Road, Statham, warrant arrest.
•Barbara Ann Phillips, 51, Lebella Lane, Bethlehem, warrant arrest.
•Shedrick Smith, 23, Parks Mill Road, Apt. 31, Auburn, warrant arrest.
The following recent incidents were among those that the APD responded to:
•Found/recovered property at Ingles, Atlanta Hwy., where a clear plastic bag with a white powder substance in it was found in front of one of the cash registers.
•Warrant arrest at the Barrow County Jail, Winder, where a man was picked up on a failure to appear warrant.
•Miscellaneous incident on Mount Moriah Road, where a woman reported a man identifying himself as a Jackson EMC employee came onto her property and attempted to access a power pole when two of her dogs bit him.
•Warrant arrest on Mount Moriah Road, where a traffic stop was conducted.
•Warrant arrest on County Line-Auburn Road, where a traffics top was conducted.
