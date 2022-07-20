The Barrow County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests made July 7-12:
AUBURN
• Edi Matias, 41, 86 Green Tree Road, Auburn – simple assault-Family Violence (FV); simple battery (FV)
• Solita Marie Davis, 33, 316 Carter Road 82, Auburn – battery-FV; criminal trespass-FV; battery-FV
• Kenneth Andrew Logan, 43, 925 Justin Drive, Winder – criminal trespass
BCSO
• Halle Kalil Burgess, 24, 116 Osborne Street, Winder – no insurance; driving while license suspended
• Zamiah Anes Johnson, 20, 395 April Court, Statham – theft by receiving stolen property; party to a crime
• Kasey Ray Moon, 43, 936 Gainesville Highway, Winder – probation violation
• Raymond Joseph Hoeffle, 67, 720 Campbell Rd., Lawrenceville – giving false name, address or birthdate to law enforcement officer
• Alex Brent Price, 20, 153 Creekwood Road, Winder – DUI-alcohol (less safe); open container; following too closely;
• Orlando Marques Lee, 36, 664 Wylie Mcguire Road, Statham – sentenced inmate
• Daniel Joseph Adair, 32, 696 Thorn Brook Ridge, Bethlehem – improper passing in no passing zone; driving while license suspended; marijuana possession less than 1 oz.; possession of a Schedule I Controlled Substance
• Jesse Michael Cowles, 47, 29 Pressley Road, Winder – probation violation (2)
• Arturo Saucedo Garcia, 50, 309 Hillside Court NW, possession of methamphetamine; sale of methamphetamine; trafficking in cocaine, illegal drugs, marijuana or methamphetamine
• Marquise Barnes, 18, 1228 Dale Drive, Monroe – violation of Family Violence Order; false imprisonment; battery-FV
• Christopher Edwin Haney, 26, 347 Trotters Ridge Road, Jefferson – possession of a Schedule I Controlled Substance; crossing guard lines of correctional facility with weapons, intoxicants or drugs (2); willful obstruction of law enforcement officers; driving unsafe/improperly equipped vehicle; fleeing/attempting to elude police; battery; theft by taking (misdemeanor); simple assault; theft by taking (felony); robbery; possession of cocaine
• Archie Lee Anderson, 60, 271 E Wright Street, Winder – simple assault-FV; simple battery-FV; battery-FV
• Billy Jay Sims, Jr., 48, 1415 Princeton Dr., Statham – violation probation (2)
• Joe Barthodus Camp, 57, 237 S Broad Street, Winder -simple battery; criminal trespass; terroristic threats (2); aggravated assault (2); probation violation (2)
• Layla Janae Fuller, 20, 204 Ballast Trail, Winder – no insurance; knowingly driving a motor vehicle on suspended, canceled or revoked registration; DUI-alcohol/Controlled Substance in blood
• Ashley Todd Wages, 41, 161 Scott Drive, Winder – criminal damage to property; simple assault (FV); simple battery (FV); terroristic threats and acts
• Joshua Jason Jonas, 43, 4468 John Dr. NW, Norcross – battery (FV); criminal trespass (FV); simple assault (FV)
• Roy Bruce, 29, 2425 Danielsville Road, Athens – possession of firearm or knife during commission or attempt to commit certain felonies; possession and use of drug related objects; possession of methamphetamine; driving without valid license
• Nathaniel James Sorrell, 33, 70480 Fields Drive, Cumming – probation violation
• Walter Adam Zagorski, 37, 635 Patrick Mill Road SW, Winder -probation violation
• Susan Nicole Bailey, 33, 1215 Dale Drive, Monroe – giving false name, address or birthdate; probation violation
• Shawn William Berns, 35, 1655 Hardigree Road, Winder – hold for another agency
• Jamone Devoxia White, 36, 243 Oceanliner Drive, Winder - theft by taking
• Christine Elizabeth Hunter, 41, 433 Doster Road, Statham – theft by taking
• Justin Ryan Hunter, 36, 433 Doster Road, Statham – theft by taking
• Whitney Michelle Hunter, 34, 433 Doster Road, Statham – theft by taking; willful obstruction of law enforcement officers
• Gary Jamar Butler, 39, 250 Griffith Street N, Winder – probation violation (4)
• Gorge Rodriguez, 32, homeless – defective tires; following too closely; improper lane change; driving while license suspended or revoked
• Eloy Pedro Cabrera, 25, 2133 Forest Court, Snellville – criminal damage to property; simple assault; battery-FV; criminal trespass-FV; criminal trespass; simple assault-FV; hold for other agency; driving while license suspended or revoked; marijuana possession less than 1 oz.; DUI-alcohol (less safe); willful obstruction of law enforcement officers; standard brake lights; failure to obey stop sign; improper lane change; fail to yield when turning left; too fast for conditions; reckless driving; criminal damage to property; fleeing or attempting to elude police officer for a felony offense
• Bobby Tyler Clark, 45, 2263 Stanley Road, Dacula – criminal trespass-FV; possession of Schedule I Controlled Substance
• Darryl Vashon Walker, 36, 178 Bush Chapel Drive, Winder – failure to register as sex offender/failure to comply with requirements/provide false information; aggravated battery; aggravated assault
• Jeffery R. Conner, 39, homeless, Winder – criminal trespass – unlawful entry
• Wyatt Lee Grant, 25, 1322 Creekview Drive, Auburn – DUI-alcohol (less safe); improper lane change/failure to maintain lane
• Roy Mclean Lisbey, 65, 3044 Clemson Place, Lawrenceville – homicide by vehicle; failure to yield while turning left
• Douglas Lee Myers, 45, 1185 Austin Road, Winder – hit and run
• Emily Celise Woodard, 28, 65 Creekwood Road, Winder – possession, manufacture, delivery, distribution or sale of counterfeit substance
• Stephen Damian Evans, 39, 3249 Hall Drive, Gainesville – public drunk; possession and use of drug related objects; possession of methamphetamine
• Manasseh Desavieu, 42, 306 Fawn Court, Athens – probation violation
• Carrie Ann Click, 46, 281 Booth Road, Statham – possession and use of drug related objects; possession of methamphetamine
• Michael Stephen Talkovich, 34, 1330 Mulberry Lane, Lawrenceville – DUI-alcohol (less safe)
• Jose Elder Miranda, 20, 105 Mann Boulevard, Stockbridge – public drunk; pedestrian under the influence (PUI); possession of low THC oil (more than 20 fluid oz.) or manufacture, distribute, sale, possession with intent to distribute
• Freeman Wilkerson, 51, 112 Williamson Street, Winder – brake lights; DUI-alcohol (less safe)
• David Ryan Steeley, 33, 13262 GA-24 Highway, Davisboro – Child molestation (2); incest (2); sodomy; sexual battery against a child under 16 (5); enticing a child for indecent purposed; cruelty to children- cause excessive physical/mental pain; aggravated child molestation; rape strongarm; inmate in custody for court only
• Timothy John Wilson, 35, 908 Dogwood Lane, Winder – reckless driving; fleeing/attempting to elude police; improper passing in area marked by signs or road markings; failure to obey stop sign or yield after stopping; expired license plate; no insurance; receipt, possession or transfer of firearm by convicted felon; driving without a valid license; fail to report accident with injury, death or damage; inmate in custody for court only
• Heather Rebekah Matts, 29, 353 Armstead Circle, Monroe - hold for another agency
• Joshua Keith Powell, 35, 213 Woodlawn Drive, Auburn – probation violation
BRASELTON
• Nevada Tuggle, 41, 6069 Ellery Street, Norcross – disorderly conduct; public drunk
WINDER
• Jonnifer Markus Jackson, 50, 198 E Wright Street, Winder - sexual battery; public indecency; criminal trespass (2); criminal trespass-unlawful entry probation violation (2);
• Brendan Kyle Buckley, 35, 2867 West Mount Tabor Circle, Duluth – disorderly conduct; simple assault- Family Violence (FV)
• Anthania D. Campbell, 24, 516 Chestnut Lane, Monroe= failure to appear
• David Mark Thomas, Jr., 48, 1415 Whatley Mill Circle, Lawrenceville – probation violation
• Antoine Dontrell Woods, 37, 120 2nd Street 8, Winder – giving false name, address or birthdate to law enforcement officer; marijuana possession less than 1 oz.; probation violation
• Jason Armand Hadley, 245 Eastbrook Drive, Winder – disorderly conduct; marijuana possession less than 1 oz.; possession and use of drug related objects
• Jeffery Wayne Allen, 53, 208 Creekwood Road, Winder. - aggravated stalking
• Christian Tyler Gazaway, 17, 505 Saddle Ridge Drive, Bethlehem – speeding in construction zone; driving without valid license
