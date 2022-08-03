The following individuals were arrested by local law enforcement agencies July 20-25:
AUBURN
• Brian Austin Showers, 35, 361 Sanders Circle, Winder – possession of methamphetamine
BCSO
• Charles Kevin Stephens, 52, 465 S Preston Trail, Alpharetta – theft by deception; deposit account fraud (bad checks) $1,500 or more
• Scott Dujvan Hazel, 35, 1026 Windsor Drive, Monroe – probation violation
• Mary Christine Derubeis, 30, 122 Nowell Street, Monroe- probation violation
• Donna Kay Hildebrand 65, 684 Than Skinner Road, Winder – willful obstruction of law enforcement officers
• Shawn Micah Smith, 23, 4620 Gablestone Crossing, Hoschton – window tint violation; fail to yield right of way at yield sign; purchase, possession, manufacture, distribute or sale of marijuana
• Robert Lloyd Carlisle, 49, 606 23rd Street, Columbus – probation violation – felony
• Ryan Joseph Brewer, 29, 204 Rainey Brooke Drive, Winder – probation violation – felony
• Travis Brunell Hearn, 60, 20 Auburn Road, Auburn – Driving Under the Influence (DUI) – multiple substances; DUI – glue/aerosol/toxic vapor; hit and run; reckless driving; driving while license suspended or revoked (two counts); consumption of open container of alcoholic beverage in passenger area (two counts) ; following too closely
• Matthew Mark Evans, 39, 856 Than Skinner Road, Winder – trafficking in cocaine, illegal drugs, marijuana or methamphetamine (four counts) ; sale of methamphetamine; possession of a Schedule I Controlled Substance; possession of Schedule II Controlled Substance; possession of Schedule IV Controlled Substance; possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute; probation violation – felony
• Matthew Larry Blair, 39, 147 Bach Drive, Athens –in custody for court only
• Kenneth O’Neal Thompson, 50, 269 1st Street, Statham – in custody for court only
• Kenneth Scott Brady, 52, 3101 Ferrite Loop A, Lawrenceville – in custody for court only
• Iran Lopez Burnett, 42, 120 2nd Street, Winder – in custody for court only
• James Roland Ward, 57, 515 Carruth Road, Arcade – probation violation-felony
• William Chad Woods, 46, 131 Giles Road, Winder – simple assault-Family Violence (FV); terroristic threats and acts-felony
• William Cole McCleskey, 23, 207 Donaldson Street, Statesboro – improper stopping on roadway; DUI-endangering a child under 24 years; DUI-multiple substances
• Jon David Wood, 35, 275 Carter Road 5, Auburn – probation violation – felony; failure to appear-misdemeanor (two counts)
• Deauntae Onasis Griggs, 19, 254 Kesler Court, Winder – possession of a firearm or knife during commissioner or attempt to commit certain felonies; purchase, possession, manufacture, distribute or sale of marijuana
• Robert Chancey, 35, 100 Grand Oaks Lane, Bethlehem – sentenced to weekends
• Mary Michelle Coffman, 63, 717 Brighton Lane, Winder – theft by deception; theft by shoplifting
• Marlo Goodwin Wilburn, 44, 109 Midland Court – sentenced inmate
• Joseph Richard Hamrick, 67, 1151 Hwy. 124, Hoschton – hold for another agency
• Dollie Marie Rainwater, 37, 1909 Discovery Drive, Auburn – driving while license suspended or revoked
• Luis Antonio Casas-Saucedo, 38, 1581 Overlook Ridge Road, Bishop – driving without a valid license
• Elman Lopez, 28, 124 2nd Street, Winder – wearing of headsets or headphones that impairs vision/hearing; driving without a valid license
• Henry Leon Ordonez, 30, 452 E Midland Avenue, Winder- driving without a valid license
• Chadwick Dale Snyder, 39, 1507 17 Highway, Elberton – consumption/open container of alcoholic beverage in passenger area; driving while license suspended or revoked
• Bobby Gerald Dollar, Jr. – 35, 1317 Manning Way, Monroe – probation violation – felony
• John Robert Matzke, 46, 1880 Suwanee Valley Road, Lawrenceville – DUI-glue/aerosol/toxic vapor; driving while license suspended or revoked
• Roderick D. Williams, 37, 1081 Flat Rock Road, Madison – driving while license suspended or revoked; DUI-alcohol/controlled substance
• Jessica Makayla Floyd, 22 1074 Bateman Drive, Social Circle – marijuana possession less than 1 oz.
• Jahlasie Azaniah Crockwell, 17, 3587 Sandy Bank Drive, Auburn – failure to obey stop sign or yield after stopping; marijuana possession less than 1 oz.; driving while license suspended or revoked; unlawful to possess, display or use any fraudulent, altered identification documents; contributing to the delinquency of a minor; DUI-drugs
• Sabrina Leigh Iona, 35, 405 Tanners Bridge Road, Bethlehem – hold for other agent
• Stephanie Michelle Hardy, 41, 93 Cypress Place, Winder – criminal trespass (FV) – damage of $500 or less
• Edmond Brett Duffey, 25, 5730 Kings Court, Bethlehem – driving while license suspended or revoked; purchase, possession, manufacture, distribute or sale of marijuana; possession of a Schedule I Controlled Substance; Possession and use of drug related objects; speeding; failure to obey traffic control device; reckless driving; fleeing or attempting to elude police
• Richard Curtis Wynn, 33, 2620 Embarcadero Drive, Lithonia – failure to appear
• Cindy Maricela Ferrera-Cueva, 35, 6129 Rotondo Place, Norcross – brake lights not in good working order; driving without a valid license
• Tony Lamar Boone, 56, 279 Holly Drive, Winder – theft by taking (two counts); criminal damage to property (two counts)
• Brian Daniel Wood, 38, 131 Burnside Street, Jonesboro – hold for another agency
• Michael Wayne Moulder, 61, 455 Meadowscreek Drive, Jefferson – hold for other agency
• Jesse Alvin Cooper, 29, 2010 Trotters Farm Road, Fairburn – probation violation – felony
• William Stephenson Mitchell, 45, 9010 Old Terry Ford Road, Gainesville – inmate in custody for court only
• Edmond Defour Lay, 57, 457 Tanners Bridge Circle, Bethlehem – probation violation-felony
• Daveon Lamarr Preshon, 22, 1414 Langdon Park Court, Winder – battery-FV
GEORGIA STATE PATROL
• Allegra Tasha Johnson, 32, 150 Evalena Drive, Hartwell – failure to appear; Hands-Free Georgia Act
STATHAM
• Fredrick Bernard Harris, 44, 1733 Granite Lane, Statham – theft by shoplifting
• Tyqwonzae Malik Billings, 26, 92 E Wright Street, Winder – tag light required, marijuana possession less than 1 oz.; possession of cocaine
WINDER
• Amanda Kay Clark, 41, 203 Angie Way, Bethlehem – failure to appear
• Robert Eugene Wilson, 26, 953 County Road 125, Thayne WY – disorderly conduct; pedestrian to walk on shoulder away from edge of roadway when sidewalk not available
• Raymond Joseph Hoefle, 67, 1693 Duncan Lane, Auburn – criminal trespass-unlawful entry
• Jason Bobby Reese, 29, 273 Greystone Court, Winder – following too closely; DUI-drugs
• Richard Todd Saxton, 57, 292 Lumpkin Street, Winder – hit and run; DUI-alcohol (less safe)
• Lebron James Smith, 39, 172 Venture Way, Winder – probation violation – felony (three counts)
• Tarrance T Jennings, 32, 119 Lily Drive, Winder – loitering and prowling; probation violation- felony
• David Dean Elliott, 55, 905 New Liberty Road, Braselton – driving while license suspended or revoked
• Joshua Robert Ferm, 43, 662 North Avenue, Winder – marijuana possession less than 1 oz.
• Sarah Raquel Woodall, 35, 1097 Doster Road, Jefferson – in custody for court only
• Rigoberto Gutierrez, 45, 352 Mobile Drive, Winder – failure to appear; driving without a valid license
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.