Starting with the 2023-2024 school year, the Arts & Innovation Magnet program will expand to include grades 6 through 8. All three grades will be located on the Center for Innovative Teaching (CFIT) Campus.

Expanding the Arts & Innovation Magnet program will allow students to have a full middle school experience that will prepare them for high school with a three-year arts-integrated approach to learning.

