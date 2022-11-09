Starting with the 2023-2024 school year, the Arts & Innovation Magnet program will expand to include grades 6 through 8. All three grades will be located on the Center for Innovative Teaching (CFIT) Campus.
Expanding the Arts & Innovation Magnet program will allow students to have a full middle school experience that will prepare them for high school with a three-year arts-integrated approach to learning.
Each AIM grade will consist of 4 classes of about 24 students per class. BCSS aims for a balanced representation of students from all four middle schools, which will continue with the addition of 8th grade next year.
For the past two years, grades 6 and 7 were located on the CFIT campus, and 8th graders attended the Barrow Arts & Sciences Academy (BASA). With the expansion of AIM on the CFIT campus, 8th grade students will no longer attend BASA. BASA will only be for 9th through 12th grade.
Students attending AIM will continue to have the automatic option to attend BASA if they desire.
For the past two years, AIM students transitioned to 8th grade at the BASA. This year, BASA will have its first graduating class, and next year it anticipates continued growth in its student population.
While 8th-grade students were housed in a learning pod at BASA this year, they had limited access to the elective classrooms on the campus. Shifting 8th grade to CFIT will ensure students can take full advantage of elective spaces. In fact, with the addition of four 8th-grade teachers at AIM next year, exploratory mini-academies will increase from 8 to 12 for students to rotate through.
AIM Lottery applications will be accepted from January 4th to January 31st for the 2023-24 school year. Applications can be completed to fill our rising 6th-grade classrooms.
