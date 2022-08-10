When Cook Holliday retired from coaching track and field at Winder-Barrow High School over 20 years ago, his athletic career was far from over.
On July 28-31, only a few days after turning 80, Holliday traveled to Lexington, Ky. to compete in the 2022 United States Association of Track and Field's (USATF) National Championships, where he won first place in pole vaulting, second place in javelin and shot put and third place in the triple jump in his age group.
Out of all of his accomplishments since he began pole vaulting as a first-grader living in Rochelle, Ga., a tiny farm town in south Georgia, "I rated this national championship above anything," he said.
In 2017, Holliday finished in first place in pole vaulting and discus at the world championships in Toronto.
His next competition he's training for is a local competition coming up in September.
"It's like I never retired," said Holliday, "you can always do more than you think you can do."
Holliday's pole vaulting career began when he was in first grade after he saw some local high schoolers practicing the sport for the first time while he was on the school bus going home one afternoon.
That very day, he built his own pit, checked out a book on pole vaulting from the library and began practicing and learning everything he could about the sport, which ranks among one the most dangerous sports in the Olympic Games.
In addition to breaking school records on the track, Holliday was also a star on the basketball court at Wilcox County High School, where he averaged 27 points per game.
After he finished high school in his sleepy hometown, where farming was the only way to make a living, he had the choice of going to college as a track athlete or staying in Rochelle and running his family's cotton and peanut farm.
"I didn’t want to go back picking no cotton," he said on his mindset after high school.
"I wanted to be sure I got my education."
He accepted an offer at Wyoming University after he attended Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College in Tifton, Ga.
As a Wyoming Cowboy, who was known as "Peach" among his peers due to his Georgia roots, he traveled the country competing in track and won numerous awards and broke the junior college pole vaulting record.
Holliday returned to Georgia after college and began working at Treutlen High School in Soperton, Ga., where he took a position as head basketball coach.
While at Treutlen, Holliday interviewed and hired Isaiah "Coach" Berry as his assistant coach. The pair led four teams to win the state championship during Holliday's seven years at Treutlen before he took an offer at Winder-Barrow High School in 1975.
Berry followed him just a year later to join the Bulldogg family, where both men would become local legends.
Holliday said when he first visited Winder-Barrow High School with his wife, Sandra, "we came over that hill and I said Sandra, this is the place."
What particularly excited him was the all-weather red track WBHS flaunted as he had only competed and trained on dirt tracks at that point in his career, he said.
At Winder-Barrow, Holliday experienced his proudest moment as a coach when he led the first team in school history to win a state championship in any sport.
Over the course of his 25-year career at WBHS, he won two state championships for the school.
In addition to serving as the head track coach, he also coached football as the offensive coordinator and was the athletic director his last three years before he retired in 2000.
Today, he spends his days weight lifting at the gym, practicing pole vaulting and javelin at the WBHS track, farming cattle, attending his grandkids' sporting events or attending car shows.
He also still owns his family's peanut and cotton farm in Rochelle, in addition to the over 70-acre farm he calls home in Walton County.
"I can not do all this without the Lord looking after me," he said, adding that his entire family has always supported his track career, no matter what corner of the country it has led him.
Holliday said he doesn't see himself slowing down his fast-paced and hard-working lifestyle any time soon, if ever.
"Life is like a 10-speed bike, I always got another gear," he said.
