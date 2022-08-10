When Cook Holliday retired from coaching track and field at Winder-Barrow High School over 20 years ago, his athletic career was far from over.

On July 28-31, only a few days after turning 80, Holliday traveled to Lexington, Ky. to compete in the 2022 United States Association of Track and Field's (USATF) National Championships, where he won first place in pole vaulting, second place in javelin and shot put and third place in the triple jump in his age group.

