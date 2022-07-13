The Atlanta Hawks Check It Out Reading Challenge is currently underway until Sept. 2 and is available to all students K-12. When students check out and read five books, they earn one free youth ticket to a select Haws game during the 2022-2023 season.
To complete the challenge, checkout and read five books from the local public library, then visit www.nba.com/hawks/community/checkitout and ask a parent or guardian to fill out the registration form.
Participants will begin receiving tickets Oct. 2.
An adult ticket must be purchased along with the youth ticket. For more information, visit the website mentioned above or prlib.org/atlanta-hawks.
