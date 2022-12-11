policesiren-graphic

Attorney General Chris Carr announced Wednesday, Dec. 7 the office’s new statewide Gang Prosecution Unit has indicted Kalip Sherman, an alleged member of the 1-8 Trey Bloods (183 Gangster Bloods), in Athens-Clarke County, according to a press release from the Attorney General's Office.

Sherman has been charged with violating the Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act and other drug and weapons offenses. He is also facing charges in Barrow County as part of a separate racketeering indictment that was announced last month and includes 16 other alleged members of the 1-8 Trey Bloods.

