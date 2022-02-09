Auburn council members Bob Vogel and TJ Sisk's 2022 board appointments were approved by the council during its meeting Feb. 3.
Vogel appointed Kim Skriba to the Planning and Zoning Board, Charles Sewell to the Zoning Board of Appeals, Kelly Carreiro to the Parks and Leisure Board and Cameron Whitehead to the Downtown Development Authority.
TJ Sisk appointed Bo Bland to the Planning and Zoning Board, Ricky Langley to the Zoning Board of Appeals, Bert Scouten to the Parks and Leisure Board and hasn't yet made an appointment for the Downtown Development Authority.
All appointments listed will serve four-year terms, which expire in 2026.
Also, during its meeting Feb. 3, an application to rezone 57.5 acres at 100 Lyle Road requesting to rezone agricultural (AG) property to single family residential (R1) for a large subdivision consisting of 188 lots was denied by the council despite recommendations to approve by city staff and the planning board.
