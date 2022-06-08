The City of Auburn awarded a contract to build its new drinking water treatment plant to Heavy Constructors in the amount of $16,035,000 during its June 3 voting session.
The City of Auburn's council member Taylor Sisk, city administrator Alex Mitchem and consulting engineer James Aton, served as the city's selection committee and met with contractors May 12.
The committee recommended Heavy Constructors for the contract based on its lower guaranteed maximum price, which was significantly lower than its closest competitor by roughly $3.4 million.
With more valuable engineering ideas, Heavy Constructors was also able to guarantee over 100 fewer construction days than its competitor, in addition to the lower rate.
The council also approved its FY2023 budget schedule on June 2, which includes the following important meeting dates and times:
• Tuesday, July 26 at 5 p.m. - Called meeting for pre-budget workshop to discuss revenue projections. Discussion topics: general fund, public works, roads, street lights, special events, library, water and stormwater.
• Tuesday, Aug. 2 at 5 p.m. - Called meeting for pre-budget workshop to discuss expenditures. Discussion topics: Legislative council, executive mayor, elections, administration/financial, law, information technology, courts, police, code enforcement, planning and zoning, downtown development, Main Street, parks and leisure.
• Tuesday, Aug. 16 at 5 p.m. - Budget review on goals and workload measurements. Presentation by city administrator, Alex Mitchem.
• Tuesday, Aug. 30 at 5 p.m. - Public hearing to receive comments and suggestions. Presentation by Mitchem.
• Tuesday, Sept. 1 at 5 p.m. - Business meeting to approve FY 2023 budget.
OTHER BUSINESS
Also during its meeting Thursday, June 2, the Auburn City Council took the following actions:
• Jamie Bradley was sworn in as Auburn's newest council member by city attorney Jack Wilson . Bradley will finish Jay Riemenschneider's unfinished term.
• Approved the interior finish selections for the new Municipal Complex.
• Tabled a review of variances that would be appropriate to consider regarding administrative approvals by the city's community development director.
