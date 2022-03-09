The Auburn City Council approved a special use permit for a BP gas station, which will serve as the commercial component to the Townes of Auburn development currently under construction off Atlanta Highway. Townes of Auburn is part of the city's new Planned Suburban Village zoning district.
Also in its meeting March 3, the city council approved:
- an amendment establishing a period and process for receipt of applications to determine which applicant shall be issued a license.
- appointments of Tina Nix and Massa Williams to the city's Downtown Development Authority. Nix's was appointed by council member Taylor Sisk for the term ending in 2025 and Williams was appointed by Mayor Linda Blechinger for the term ending in 2023.
- Auburn Station Townhomes west final plat, phase 1-D.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.