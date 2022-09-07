The Auburn City Council approved a license for a retail package store proposed on Hill Shop Road and Atlanta Highway by CDC Endeavors, LLC., and will be part of Kentmere Commercial at Hill Shop Road, a master planned residential development, which is part of Auburn's Planned Suburban Village (PSV) zoning district.

The license for Auburn Wine & Spirits, proposed at 1612 Atlanta Highway, was tabled due to concerns over square footage and whether the site plan meets the city's current ordinance.

