The Auburn City Council approved a license for a retail package store proposed on Hill Shop Road and Atlanta Highway by CDC Endeavors, LLC., and will be part of Kentmere Commercial at Hill Shop Road, a master planned residential development, which is part of Auburn's Planned Suburban Village (PSV) zoning district.
The license for Auburn Wine & Spirits, proposed at 1612 Atlanta Highway, was tabled due to concerns over square footage and whether the site plan meets the city's current ordinance.
During the Aug. 18 work session, city attorney Jack Wilson advised council that both applicants could be considered for approval, however, one applicant would need to be considered for approval to build in 2022 and the other in 2023 based on the city's current ordinance for retail package sales.
OTHER BUSINESS
In other business, the Auburn City Council made the following decisions:
• The appointment of Robin Mote to the Zoning Board of Appeals. Mote was appointed by councilmember Jamie Bradley.
• A new probation services contract with Professional Probation Services Incorporated (PPSI), which will include a five dollar increase to all monthly supervision fees.
• The liquidation of two police vehicles, including a 2010 Ford Crown Victoria and a 2014 Dodge Charger.
• Tabled a service contract for the trimming and removal of dead trees at Shackelford Park.
