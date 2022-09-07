The City of Auburn approved a balanced general fund budget for fiscal year 2023 (FY23) in the amount of $7,113,786 during the city council's business meeting Thursday, Sept. 1.
The city's millage rate remains at 4.93, as it has for over 20 years.
Updated: September 7, 2022 @ 11:01 am
The city's fiscal year begins Oct. 1 and ends Sept. 30 of each year.
Auburn's general fund balances anticipated revenues and other financing sources to equal proposed expenditures and expenses.
Some key changes on the FY23 budget include increased funding for code enforcement, police and public works departments.
Code enforcement funding jumps from $60,841 in 2022 to $107,671 in 2023. The police department's funding jumps from $1.8 million proposed in 2022 to just over $2.1 million in 2023.
The public works department will also receive increased funding in 2023 as its budget jumped from roughly $243,000 to $391,238.
The city decreased funding for the Perry Rainey Center by about $50,000 as well as a $70,000 dip in parks and recreation funding.
The city's special events fund went up by just a few hundred dollars and totals nearly $80,000 and its library fund will total $164,720, a slight increase from 2022.
The city's water fund budget is balanced at $2,269,474 and its stormwater budget is balanced at $119,675.
