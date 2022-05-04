BNJ: WHY DID YOU DECIDE TO RUN FOR ELECTION? WHAT IN YOUR BACKGROUND MAKES YOU A QUALIFIED CANDIDATE FOR THIS SEAT?
Bradley: Since my full time work schedule has changed, I am now more available to be involved in the city’s day to day operations as it transitions through its growth. My qualifications build from dealing with a variety of people from all backgrounds and beliefs through my 35+ years of teaching in the early childhood education field.
BNJ: IF THERE IS AN APPLICATION THAT COMES BEFORE COUNCIL THAT IS FULLY IN COMPLIANCE WITH THE CODE OF ORDINANCES/COMPREHENSIVE PLAN/FUTURE LAND USE MAP/ETC., BUT MULTIPLE MEMBERS OF THE PUBLIC SPEAK OUT AGAINST IT, HOW WOULD YOU MAKE YOUR DECISION?
Bradley: As a representative for all the residents in the city of Auburn I am obligated to hear and respond to their concerns above whether or not an application that is in compliance should be approved. An application would remain second in importance to my vote for the betterment of our city.
BNJ:WHAT IS YOUR OPINION ON GROWTH IN THE AREA? WHAT WOULD BE YOUR APPROACH TO "SMART GROWTH”?
Bradley: It’s going to happen whether we wanted it or not! The smartest action is to control the growth through good planning and cooperative, effective leadership.
BNJ:WHAT IS YOUR SOLUTION FOR UPDATING ROADS AND INFRASTRUCTURE WHILE HOUSING DEMANDS CONTINUE TO RISE? WOULD YOU BE IN FAVOR OF A BUILDING MORATORIUM IF ONE WERE PROPOSED?
Bradley: A cooperative meeting of the minds through city, county, and state is a must. Currently a building moratorium is not an urgent need but going forward should not be necessary with good, solid planning.
BNJ: IF YOU RECEIVED A $5 MILLION GRANT FOR THE CITY TO USE AS YOU WISH, HOW WOULD YOU SPEND IT?
Bradley: My understanding is a project is first chosen then a grant can be applied for. But if this scenario was factual I would put it to the informed voters of the city to choose from these choices: resurfacing roads, recreation, senior programming, and down town revitalization.
BNJ:ASIDE FROM GROWTH, WHAT DO YOU CONSIDER THE CITY’S BIGGEST CHALLENGE IN THE COMING YEARS? HOW WOULD WORK TO OVERCOME IT?
Bradley: Community involvement with getting more people on board to participate in the decision making process. I would encourage reaching out to the citizens through social media (city wide text system possibly), local library, city parks information signage, updating the current monthly newsletter to possibly a quarterly magazine paid through ads, and finally holding community meet and greets at the Perry- Rainey Community Center.
