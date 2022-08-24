The City of Auburn is hosting a community yard sale Saturday, Sept. 10 from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. in Burel Park in downtown Auburn. To apply for a booth, visit the City of Auburn City Hall and ask Leigh Anne for an application and pay fees. The cost is $20 for each 12x12 booth.
