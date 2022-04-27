BNJ: Why did you decide to run for election? What in your background makes you a qualified candidate for this seat?
Whitehead: I have been involved with local governments for over 15 years. Examples include reporting on and debating their actions when I was at WIMO radio in Winder, holding a position on the Auburn Ballpark Board of Directors for 6 years, having to prepare budgets and presenting it to the Board of Commissioners while a firefighter in McIntosh County Georgia and volunteering for city events as well as a member of the Auburn Citizens Police Academy Alumni. Currently I am member of the Auburn Downtown Development Authority.
BNJ: If there is an application that comes before council that is fully in compliance with the code of ordinances/comprehensive plan/future land use map/etc., but multiple members of the public speak out against it, how would you make your decision?
Whitehead: You must listen to the citizens questions and concerns. As a government official, you need to be as transparent on the matter at hand. Most concerns are a misunderstanding on what the issue is.
On issues that are not a misunderstanding, you need to listen to the concerns and work on compromises with the members of the public speaking out. This can range from a no vote to adding stipulations discussed with public in a compromise.
BNJ: What is your opinion on growth in the area? What would be your approach to "smart growth?"
Whitehead: The City of Auburn is in a unique position. We are considered a “Bedroom Community” which means that this is where people live but most work elsewhere like Atlanta, Athens, and Gainesville. That will start changing as the Rowan project that Gwinnett County is in the process of developing just outside our city limits. Rowan will bring inevitable growth and the city may have trouble con-trolling it. The current city limits have many unannexed pockets that are owned by a single family. These pockets are where most development are being built. The Fowler Farm on Apalachee Church Rd is an example. The property was outside the city limits and the Barrow County Board of Com-missioners approved the development. Auburn had no control over the planning or variances that Barrow approved. To achieve Smart Growth, we need to have open communication with our 2 Board of Commissioners about zoning issues that will be just outside of our city. We need to let them know our concerns and work with them to have our vison of Auburn in their best interest as well.
BNJ: What is your solution for updating roads and infratructure while housing demands continue to rise? Would you be in favor of a building moratorium if one were proposed?
Whitehead: A building moratorium is not good for the city in most instances. I would support a short, temporary one that would be instituted for changes in the city ordinances but not an all-out moratorium. There are too many open plots of land that are just outside of the city limits that the county will approve without input for the city. For transportation issues, Auburn does need to focus on improving Mount Moriah, Auburn-County Line and Kilcrease as they are the main North/South routes into the city. While Auburn-County Line is going on the 2023 budget, we need to investigate the other two as well as getting prepared for the upcoming 316 overpass scheduled to begin in late 2024 or early 2025 that will likely increase the traffic count on Kilcrease Rd. Also, future projects being looked at in the 2023 budget will be increasing the city’s water capacity with the new rainwater reservoir as well as the new sewage treatment plant.
Auburn has done well with infrastructure leading up to now and I will keep on looking into future projects with Public Works as well as the stat DOT for roadway improvements. I would also like to see the Commuter Train finally get started. It is proposed to run from Atlanta and Athens. This would really be a start for our traffic issues on GA 8 and 316 for everyone headed to work or retuning home each day
BNJ: If you received a $5 million grant for the city to use as your wish, how would you spend it?
Whitehead: $5 million truly does not go far this day and age, but I would like to see it used for roadway improvements. While this is a broad answer, roadways would need to be evaluated and traffic studies done to decide on which roads would get the improvements
BNJ:Aside from growth, what do you consider the city's biggest challenge in the coming years? How would you work to overcome it?
Whitehead: One for the largest challenges in the coming years for the city is the lack of restaurants and shops in our downtown. Other towns like Duluth, Winder and Lawrenceville all have had a resurrection of their downtown areas. While Auburn does not have the defined downtown like these cities, as an appointee to the Downtown Development Authority, I have been in on discussions for the future of our downtown area to include more restaurants, shopping and even the possibility of a craft brewery all located in a centralized downtown that will not only draw in our cities residents but also people from areas nearby.
