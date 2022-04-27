BNJ: Why did you decide to run for election? What in your background makes you a qualified candidate for this seat?
Slade: I decided to run for the election because we live in a wonderful community that has been good to my family. However, I believe there is a strong disconnect between our our city government and it’s residents. Yet, I also believe their are ways for citizens and public officials to learn from each other and to resolve problems together. Because I choose conflict resolution and collaboration, I want to be your next council member. Council members are tasked to study specific issues as well as public policies, and to ensure the communities needs are acknowledged.
I’ve spent over 25 years of my life devoted to raising a family with strong ethics and values, while pursing a career in customer service and business management that provided me with the skills and insight that I believe will be useful in this position. There were times when my family took precedence over everything, causing my education and employment to take a back seat. But my dependability and sincerity never went unnoticed. Because of my flexibility along with my resounding determination to live upright, I’ve maintained both, professional and personal, sincere relationships.
As a council member, I choose integrity. My goal is to apply my knowledge, and experience to become a collaborative member of city council. My mission is to assist in making wise decisions that will incorporate a positive outcome for Auburn. Decisions that support the advancement, education, and elevation of our children.
BNJ: If there is an application that comes before council that is fully in compliance with the code of ordinances/comprehensive plan/future land use map/etc., But multiple members of the public speak out against it, how would you make your decision?
Slade: I would undoubtedly, make my decision according to what would be best for the residents. I would consider the effect it would have on our infrastructure, as well as the abutting and surrounding neighborhoods. Then attempt to confer with the opposing members so that I might inquire as to what has caused their feelings of hesitation, that I can take this into consideration. A good example would be the recent Lyle street development. Lyle street was a confirmed, high density development, that met such requirements. However, the access streets did not have sufficient right of way to support the amount of projected traffic, and there was not sufficient right of way to widen and improve the streets.
BNJ: What is your opinion on growth in the area? What would be your approach to “smart growth?"
Slade: My approach to incorporate smart growth would be to consider the inner cities structure, as well as the outlying neighborhoods. High density development overloads everything within it’s vicinity. Instead, I would consider developing with low density. Residential structures built in light proximity with moderate businesses to support our residential investments. Residential growth is inevitable. Therefore, a smart approach would be to have local trade and merchandising that would offer our residents the convenience to shop where they live. Right here at home, within the city and county where their tax dollars benefit them most. Auburn has long been a bedroom community due to it’s lack of services. Residents have requested quality restaurants and shops for many years, and we deserve these services. However, high density developers have touted out city with a form of “bait and switch”, to get their projects approved. The developer of the Atlanta Highway townhomes publicized his development as homes, shops, and restaurants. Instead of what he announced it would become, the location is currently approved as the site of another gas station.
BNJ: What is your solution for updating roads and infrastructure while housing demands continue to rise? Would you be in favor of a building moratorium if one were proposed?
Slade: As our cities demands continue to arise, I would be in favor of a building moratorium. Although housing demands on a rise, our city is not equipped to continue expensive high developments. The special use permits and rezoning is also causing an overloading of our children’s classrooms and schools. A large overhaul in infrastructure would require more capital and manpower than our city can provide, while disrupting education and creating overcrowding. Slow to moderate development is key.
BNJ: If you received a $5 million grant for the city to use as you wish, how would you spend it?
Slade: I would hire more police officers to protect the citizens of our city. I’d make sure they were equipped as well as properly trained for sensitive circumstances. With adequate police coverage, both the outlying areas, where many tax payers live, as well as the core hub areaof our town, would be protected equally. As our cities population increases, we can expect an increase in crime.
I would create an expansive program to help support our youth. As a mother of four, I understand how difficult it can be, yet how extremely important it is to focus on the needs of a child. The perplexities and disturbances in our society today, seem to cause more distractions and hindrance to our youth, rather than a way of educating them. Our kids today are fighting daily. They’re fighting against violence, addiction, bullying, perversion, brutality, suicide, and they’re losing the fight. One study found half of suicides were related to bullying. Another showed this horrific act starting as early as age six. To whom much is given, much is required. I would incite more empathy through education, and reinforce this financial resource to create a substantial safe haven space for our youth. This sanctuary would of course include parental involvement, and, appropriate therapeutic staffing, but it would be worth the financial contribution to champion our future, and to remind them of who they truly are.
I would also focus on accelerating the completion of our Raw Water Storage and Treatment Facility. With the approved and future growth of our community, completion of this structure would be proactive rather than reactive.
BNJ: Aside from growth, what do you consider the city’s biggest challenge in the coming years? How would work to overcome it?
Slade: Aside from growth, our city will be faced with the ever-present inflating of home prices. Some may see this as good for a while, until it becomes entirely to costly to cover your home or tax expenses. I worked for a mortgage company during the downward home spiral of 2008. Not only did hundreds of people lose homes, but they also lost jobs. Lost employment leads to under-employment, which leads to families in poverty, which leads to children undeserved, in our own community.
Although overcoming the economic segregation we would encounter would be difficult, we would eventually pull through. With rationally priced homes, neighborhoods structured to enforce our needs and requirements. Farmers markets and food pantries. And most importantly, places offering families solace, crisis awareness, and mental health advocacy.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.