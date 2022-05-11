Disney princesses, Marvel superheroes and Mickey and Minnie Mouse, among dozens of other beloved characters visited Barrow County May 7 to take part in the sixth annual Auburn Ever After, the city's spring event created exclusively for kids.
Among Auburn city officials, stories of Auburn Ever After's origins vary depending on who's asked, however there's a general consensus among the group that it was a collective effort and "totally organic," said city administrator Alex Mitchem.
"We're still trying to piece it all together," he said when asked how the event came to be.
Mitchem said it began in 2016 when city staff and officials working at city hall were looking into having a spring event to fill the lull between Auburn's Christmas festival and its Fourth of July celebration.
"It was one of the 'crazy ideas for the day'," he said.
"We didn’t expect it to be big at all."
The group at Auburn City Hall put their resources together and threw the event, which although wasn’t to the scale it is today, was well received by the community and took off from there.
The event and its characters have grown piece by piece each year since.
"I cringe looking back at the photos," said owner of Enchanted Events Nicole Sides, who partnered with the city to provide real-life characters since its second year hosting the event. Enchanted Events also partners with the city Auburn during its annual Christmas festival.
"We made what we had work," said Sides, adding that its grown little by little each year since.
"Auburn Ever After is my favorite event, and not just because I share a name with a certain book-loving princess," said Auburn Public Library manager Bel Outwater.
"This event shows how much we in Auburn love children and want to provide memories that will last a lifetime," said Outwater.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.