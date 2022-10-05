AuburnFest returned to downtown Auburn Saturday, Oct. 1 for the city's annual fall festival, complete with food trucks, local craft vendors, activities for kids and more.
The Drovers Old Time Medicine Show took the stage and captivated the crowd with "hard charging, moonshine fueled bluegrass with a good dose of county humor thrown in for the folks," as the band describes. The band was discovered by the City of Auburn's parks director Michael Parks in his quest to find music reminiscent of the popular variety show "Hee Haw" from decades ago.
This hillbilly band was the "real deal" with stomping fiddle numbers, solemn gospels and bluegrass classics inspired by the band's heroes on the Grand Old Opry like Cousin Minnie Pearl, Grandpa Jonesand Cousin Jody.
The band officially formed in 1987 as a "back porch honky tonk band," but over the years have become a "bare knuckles" bluegrass band.
Together, the four-member band plays guitar, upright bass, banjo and fiddle, mixed with baritone vocals to make for a truly entertaining group.
CONTEST WINNERS
The following are the contest winners of the fall competitions held at the festival:
Todd Pashall and Barbara Hockensmith (tied)
BBQ COMPETITION
First place: Southern Comfort BBQ
Second place: Free Smoke BBQ
First place: Harmony Grove Smokehouse
Second place: Backyard BBQ Boys
