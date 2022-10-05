AuburnFest returned to downtown Auburn Saturday, Oct. 1 for the city's annual fall festival, complete with food trucks, local craft vendors, activities for kids and more.

The Drovers Old Time Medicine Show took the stage and captivated the crowd with "hard charging, moonshine fueled bluegrass with a good dose of county humor thrown in for the folks," as the band describes. The band was discovered by the City of Auburn's parks director Michael Parks in his quest to find music reminiscent of the popular variety show "Hee Haw" from decades ago.

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.