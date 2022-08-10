Auburn Fest returns Saturday, Oct. 1 to downtown Auburn.
This year, the city will be celebrating 130 years with food trucks, craft vendors, live music and pie baking, canning, quilting and knitting contests.
Area backyard barbecue competitors will also be showcasing their smoking skills in a barbecue competition. Prizes will be given away to all contest winners.
Auburn's hometown festival will also offer lots of activities for kids at its Kids Zone, which will include face painting, inflatables and free crafts at the Auburn Public Library.
The one-day event will be held 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
For more information, or to sign up for a booth, contact parksdirector@cityofauburn-ga.org.
